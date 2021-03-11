Zero-tolerance plan for illegal mining: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, August 9

Mines and Geology Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the state was working on a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal mining and all necessary steps were being taken to ensure that no illegal mining took place in any part of the state. Also, it was factually incorrect to say that any mining mafia was thriving in the state, he said. From the year 2005 to 2014, Rs 1,267 crore was collected as revenue through mining. However, during the present state government’s tenure, from the year 2015 to 2022, Rs 4,660 crore had been collected as revenue. — TNS

DSP’s death was an accident: MLA Cong MLA Mohd Ilyas said locals in Nuh were not criminals and the DSP’s death was an accident rather than a deliberate attempt at mowing him down. “The truck was loaded with stones and the DSP tried to get on to it while it was in motion. However, in doing so, a stone hit his head and he died,” the MLA said.

#illegal mining