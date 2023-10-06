Zila Parishad members form body, serve ultimatum on Govt

Rohtak, October 5
Members of zila parishads (ZP) have formed an association and given an ultimatum to the state government for the fulfilment of their longstanding demands.
The members of different districts across the state assembled at Chhotu Ram Museum in Sampla town of the district today and flagged their concerns.
The members staged a token dharna at the museum and asserted that they would hold a meeting at Karnal, the Assembly constituency of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, and launch a statewide stir if their demands were not met.
“Zila parishad is a major elected body to undertake works pertaining to rural development. However, instead of empowering it, the government is ignoring its concerns,” said Zila Parishad member Jaidev Dagar.
Their major demands include the provision of petty grants to them as provided to MPs and MLAs, increase in their honorarium and authorisation for strengthening of paths passing through agricultural farms etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED
Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds
Not a drop to share with other states: Mann
After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG