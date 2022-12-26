Zila Parishad poll adjourned over lack of quorum

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 25

The election for the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Zila Parishad (ZP), Ambala, was adjourned due to the lack of quorum as just five members out of a total of 15 members reached to attend the meeting on Sunday.

While the Aam Aadmi Party’s ZP member and chairperson candidate, Makhan Singh, was in police custody, two members of the BJP and three independent members reached the ADC office to attend the meeting, but due to the lack of quorum, the meeting was adjourned. At least two-thirds members were required to be present at the meeting. Now, the election will be held on Monday.