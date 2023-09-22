Zomato’s ‘drug’ post backfires

Gurugram, September 21
Online food delivery platform Zomato has been slammed on social media for tagging Gurugram Police in a “banana chips” post on X.
Zomato on Wednesday posted an image of a packet of banana chips placed on a desk at its office. Next to it was a computer screen displaying “HELPPP!!!”
“Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to the office,” the company wrote, referring to the fact that banana chips are extremely addictive. However, this playful banter backfired as the post was highly criticised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters