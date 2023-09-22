Zomato’s ‘drug’ post backfires

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 21

Online food delivery platform Zomato has been slammed on social media for tagging Gurugram Police in a “banana chips” post on X.

Zomato on Wednesday posted an image of a packet of banana chips placed on a desk at its office. Next to it was a computer screen displaying “HELPPP!!!”

“Hello @gurgaonpolice someone brought drugs to the office,” the company wrote, referring to the fact that banana chips are extremely addictive. However, this playful banter backfired as the post was highly criticised.

