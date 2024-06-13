Zonal traffic officers transferred via draw of lots

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 12

In an initiative to ensure transparency, the Gurugram police transferred Zonal Traffic Officers (ZTOs) using a draw of lots on Wednesday.

As many as 113 zonal officers were deployed after a draw of 115 designated traffic points in the presence of Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora and DCP (traffic) Virendra Vij. The Gurugram traffic police had started using the draw system to transfer zonal traffic officers last year.

“A total of 113 zonal traffic officers were present during this meeting. All the zonal officers whose draw point was found were given appropriate orders,” said the DCP

