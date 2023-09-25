ZPs in 6 more districts to get link road repair responsibility

Chandigarh, September 24
In a significant move to enhance the responsibilities of Zila Parishads (ZPs), Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the responsibility for the repair of link roads in six additional districts — Sonepat, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Rohtak, Jhajjar, and Rewari — will be transferred to Zila Parishads by the end of this year. Previously, this responsibility was overseen by the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB).
The Chief Minister said this during a meeting with the chairpersons and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Zila Parishadss to review various developmental initiatives.
Earlier, the link road repair responsibility had been transferred from the HSAMB to Zila Parishads in five districts — Yamunangar, Karnal, Palwal, Bhiwani, and Fatehabad.
The Chief Minister directed the Chief-Executive-Officerss to initiate the tendering process for the pavement of village phirnis with a population of 5,000 or more by September 30.
