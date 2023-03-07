ZPs should work with honesty, transparency, says CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Zila Parishads (ZPs) should get the work done with honesty and transparency and there would be no shortage of funds for development works.

He further asked the Zila Parishads to make better plans for the beautification of every district, so that citizens could get maximum benefits.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a state-level meeting organised here today with District Project Managers (DPMs), chairman, Zila Parishads, and chief executive officers regarding empowerment, increase in funds, and the work of Zila Parishads. Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli was also present at the meeting. The CM said the state government would further strengthen the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). “For this, PRIs have been given more rights. All Zila Parishads should get their separate office buildings constructed in each district. A separate engineering wing has been constituted in Zila Parishads and these would be empowered on the lines of Karnataka — having their own budget of crores of rupees and will be able to take independent decisions,” he added.

He said the buildings of Zila Parishads are under construction in two districts and the construction work of buildings in two other districts would be started soon. The Chief Minister directed the chief executive officers to complete the task of selecting the land for the six district buildings at the earliest. A budget of Rs 110 crore has been allotted to Zila Parishads and more budget will be allotted in the next financial year, added Khattar.

The CM said the Zila Parishads should carry out works like constructing bus queue shelters and e-libraries. “Apart from this, under the Shiv-Dham Yojana, the Zila Parishads should get the works of roads, boundary walls, sheds and drinking water done. Also, works of installation of street lights in five villages with high population in each block, repairing PHCs and schools in rural areas and making five metalled roads should be done,” he added.