 13.92 lakh cancer cases in India in 2020, projected to increase by 12.8 per cent: Mansukh Mandaviya : The Tribune India

13.92 lakh cancer cases in India in 2020, projected to increase by 12.8 per cent: Mansukh Mandaviya

Treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana

13.92 lakh cancer cases in India in 2020, projected to increase by 12.8 per cent: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya- File photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 9

The estimated number of cancer cases in the country in 2020 was 13,92,179 and it is projected to increase by 12.8 per cent, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Lok Sabha on Friday citing National Cancer Registry Programme data.

Responding to a question, Mandaviya said patients with cancer are getting treatment at various health facilities, including district hospitals, medical colleges, central institutes like AIIMS and private hospitals.

Relevant data related to patients registered for treatment is maintained by the institutions and hospitals concerned at their own level. Under the Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), financial assistance is provided to poor patients belonging to families living below poverty line, suffering from major life threatening diseases for medical treatment at any of the super specialty hospitals/institutes or other government hospitals, Mandaviya said.

Under the Health Minister’s Cancer Patient Fund (a component of RAN), Rs 216. 98 lakh was utilised for 40 beneficiaries as on December 5, 2022, in the 2022-23 fiscal.

In the previous financial year, Rs 585.05 lakh was used for 64 beneficiaries while in 2020-21, 1,573 lakh was used for 196 patients and in 2019-20, 2,677.08 lakh was utilised for 470 patients, he stated.

The treatment for cancer in government hospitals is either free or highly subsidized for the poor and needy. The central government is also implementing a centrally sponsored scheme, “Strengthening of Tertiary Cancer Care Centres Facilities Scheme”, in order to enhance the facilities for tertiary care of cancer.

Nineteen State Cancer Institutes (SCIs) and 20 Tertiary Cancer Care Centres (TCCCs) have been approved so far under the scheme. There is also focus on developing oncology facilities in its various aspects in case of new AIIMS and many upgraded institutions under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY), the minister said.

Cancer treatment facility has been envisaged in all the 22 AIIMS. These AIIMS have been provided with state-of-art diagnostic, medical and surgical care facilities. Cancer treatment facilities have also been planned in 13 state government medical colleges which have been taken up for upgradation under PMSSY.

Setting up of National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar (Haryana) and the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, Kolkata, are also steps to enhance the capacity for treatment of cancer in the country, Mandaviya said.

Treatment of cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the state governments.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals and institutions, with an objective to make available cancer drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the maximum retail price, Mandaviya said.

#Cancer #Mansukh Mandaviya

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

2
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

3
Himachal

Himachal Assembly poll results: Who won from where; see full list of successful candidates

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

5
Brand Connect

Alpine Ice Hack Reviews: Alpilean Pills for Real Weight Loss Results or Obvious Hoax?

6
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

7
Punjab

3 police protectees killed in Punjab in a month

8
Punjab

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Vicky Middukhera’s brother gives phone, documents to police

10
Himachal

Hectic lobbying in Himachal Congress, CM hopefuls woo legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla on Friday

Congress observers meet Himachal governor ahead of MLAs' meeting to pick CM

The MLAs are expected to pass a resolution authorising the p...

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

Rajya Sabha witnesses din as private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code gets introduced in upper house

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena moved for leave to introduce the Bil...

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...

Punjab to further strengthen single window system for facilitating investors, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Was interacting with the delegates at the fifth meeting of t...


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody in Amritsar

Online booking for Attari ceremony from January 1

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on Patiala ki Rao rivulet mess

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing

Sikhs have lost faith in BJP: DSGMC ex-chief

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

Help end water crisis: Balbir Singh Seechewal

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Punjab's inter-university youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat