 16-pound baby born in Brazil: Here’s what increases the risk of giving birth to a giant baby : The Tribune India

16-pound baby born in Brazil: Here’s what increases the risk of giving birth to a giant baby

Babies with macrosomia account for about 12 per cent of births

16-pound baby born in Brazil: Here’s what increases the risk of giving birth to a giant baby

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



Lancaster, February 2

A mother in Brazil recently gave birth to a two-foot-tall baby weighing 16lb (7.3kg). Angerson Santos was born via caesarean section at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Amazonas State.

Angerson eclipsed the heaviest baby girl on record, who was 15lb (6.8kg) when she was born in 2016, but neither come close to the heaviest baby on record, who tipped the scales at a whopping 22lb 8oz (10.2kg), in Italy in 1955.

To put this in perspective, newborn boys typically weigh 7lb 6oz (3.3kg) and girls 7lb 2oz (3.2kg).

The term used to describe these giant babies is macrosomia (Greek for large body). Any baby that weighs more than 4kg, regardless of its gestational age, is said to have macrosomia.

Babies with macrosomia account for about 12 per cent of births. In mothers with gestational diabetes (high blood sugar that arises during pregnancy), this increases to between 15 per cent and 45 per cent of births.

Certain factors increase the risk of a mother giving birth to a giant baby – one of them being body weight.

Obese mothers are twice as likely to have a newborn with macrosomia. And excessive weight gain during pregnancy likewise increases the risk of macrosomia.

Gestational diabetes is a risk factor, too. (The doctors at Hospital Padre Colombo put Angerson’s large size down to his mother’s “diabetes condition”.) Some of it is linked to an increase in insulin resistance in the mother during pregnancy (even in those without gestational diabetes), which increases the amount of glucose that travels across the placenta to the foetus, helping the foetus to grow excessively.

The condition also helps lipids (fats) to enter the placenta, providing the baby with more fuel for growth.

Being older when pregnant also increases the odds of having a baby with macrosomia. A maternal age greater than 35 makes it 20 per cent more likely that the baby will have macrosomia. The father’s age counts, too. A paternal age greater than 35 increases the risk of macrosomia by 10 per cent.

Previous pregnancies increase the risk of macrosomia because with each successive pregnancy, birth weight increases. Overdue pregnancies – those that run past the typical 40 weeks – also increase the risk of a baby being macrosomic, particularly at 42 weeks or more.

Having a boy increases the likelihood of macrosomia. Boys are three times more likely than girls to be born macrosomic.

Babies with macrosomia are more likely to encounter difficulties moving through the birth canal because of their large size. For example, it is quite common for the baby’s shoulder to get caught behind the mother’s pubic bone. The medical term for this is “shoulder dystocia”.

While the baby is stuck, it cannot breathe and the umbilical cord may be squeezed. It can also cause the baby’s collarbones to break or damage the brachial plexus nerves that supply the arms – in the most severe cases, this damage can be permanent. Shoulder dystocia occurs in about 0.7 per cent of all births, but in macrosomic babies, the incidence is about 25 per cent.

Mothers are also at increased risk of vaginal tear during delivery, which then increases the risk of postpartum haemorrhage (bleeding). Postpartum haemorrhage is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, and hence the larger the baby, the greater the risk of damage during normal vaginal delivery.

Macrosomia of newborns also leads to an increased risk of a prolonged second phase of labour, which is when the cervix is fully dilated and the baby’s head moves into the vagina. Due to the size of macrosomic babies, this movement can be slower than usual which can increase the risk of the mother suffering from infection, urinary retention and haematoma (internal bleeding).

One thing we don’t know about macrosomic babies is whether they stay bigger throughout life. The limited data there is does exist suggest that they are more likely to be overweight or obese by the age of seven and are also more likely to develop type 2 diabetes in later life.

We may see more “giant” babies being born as those born after 1970 appear to be about 450g heavier than their pre-1970s counterparts. Similarly, with increasing rates of obesity, which is a major factor in the development of macrosomia, we will probably see more “giant” babies. (The Conversation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

2
Punjab

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

3
Business

Adani Group's market losses hit $100 billion

4
Punjab

US court rules in favour of elderly Sikh targetted in hate crime

5
Chandigarh

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

6
Business

Gautam Adani says FPO withdrawn due to market volatility

7
Punjab

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

8
World

US visa renewal application can now be submitted through dropbox

9
Nation

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to send 36 school principals to Singapore for training on February 4

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms

Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or judicial probe

Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe

Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him

DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...


Cities

View All

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Expose black sheep in forces helping drug peddlers: Punjab Governor to border villagers

Push to industry, services; agri sector feels let down

Decline in allocation disappoints farmers

Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi gets bail in graft case

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

Union budget 2023-24: Rs 704 crore more, Chandigarh’s pie gets 13% bigger

Rs 1,923 cr set aside for PGI, up Rs 73 cr

Grant-in-aid up Rs 10 cr for Chandigarh MC

Inclusive, says BJP; Opposition calls Union Budget 'directionless'

Delhi excise policy: Part of ‘scam’ kickbacks used in AAP’s Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED

Delhi Govt unable to send its teachers abroad for training due to LG’s interference: Sisodia

Delhi excise ‘scam’: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary charge sheet

Delhi court grants bail to man who fled 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill

Delhi Police get Rs 11,933 crore

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal

‘Tax relief to salaried class welcome; but nothing much for industry’

Rs 2 crore seized in raids on pastors Bajinder Singh, Harpreet Deol in Punjab

2 open fire, snatch bike from students in Jalandhar

Day after, Jalandhar MC, Waqf Board told to maintain status quo

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

Ludhiana salon owner lends his licensed weapon for Rs 1 lakh to robbers; arrested

I-T relief, new jobs, capex boost, fiscal prudence bring cheer

Budget evokes mixed response from industrialists

AAP worker among three held with 6 pistols, cartridges

Pathetic condition of roads continues to inconvenience commuters in Ludhiana

PIO office to pay ~15K for delay in providing info

PIO office to pay Rs 15K for delay in providing info

YPS School, Patiala, gets new pavilion, indoor shooting range

Doctors hold protest, seek arrest of suspects

2 held with 250 boxes of smuggled liquor

Six held, poppy husk, intoxicating tablets seized