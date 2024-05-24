 About 7.5 lakh deaths a year in low-and middle-income countries could be prevented by infection control: Lancet Study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • About 7.5 lakh deaths a year in low-and middle-income countries could be prevented by infection control: Lancet Study

About 7.5 lakh deaths a year in low-and middle-income countries could be prevented by infection control: Lancet Study

These measures include hand hygiene, regular cleaning and sterilisation of equipment in healthcare facilities, providing access to safe drinking water, effective sanitation and paediatric vaccines

About 7.5 lakh deaths a year in low-and middle-income countries could be prevented by infection control: Lancet Study

“Access to effective antibiotics is essential to patients worldwide,” said series co-author Iruka Okeke of the University of Ibadan in Nigeria. Photo: Thinkstock



PTI

New Delhi, May 24

About 7.5 lakh deaths associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR) could be prevented every year in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) by improving measures that prevent infections, according to an analysis, part of a four-paper series published in The Lancet journal.

These measures included hand hygiene, regular cleaning and sterilisation of equipment in healthcare facilities, along with providing access to safe drinking water, effective sanitation and paediatric vaccines, researchers said.

The international team of researchers estimated that each year, one in every eight deaths globally is caused by bacterial infections - about 77 lakh deaths in total, of which 50 lakh are associated with bacteria that have become resistant to antibiotics.

The authors called for support in providing sustainable access to antibiotics to be central to ambitious and actionable targets for tackling AMR.

“Access to effective antibiotics is essential to patients worldwide. A failure to provide these antibiotics puts us at a risk for not meeting the UN sustainable development goals on child survival and health ageing,” said series co-author Iruka Okeke of the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.

Okeke said that effective antibiotics prolong lives, reduce disabilities, limit healthcare costs and enable other life-saving medical actions such as surgery.

“However, antimicrobial resistance is on the rise - accelerated by inappropriate use of antibiotics during the COVID-19 pandemic - threatening the backbone of modern medicine and already leading to deaths and diseases which would have once been prevented,” said Okeke.

Existing infection prevention methods can prevent AMR-associated deaths, according to modelling analysis undertaken for putting together the series of papers.

Up to 3.37 lakh deaths a year could be saved by improving infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities including better hand hygiene and regular cleaning and sterilisation of equipment, the authors found.

Around 2.5 lakh deaths could be avoided yearly by providing universal access to safe drinking water and effective sanitation in community settings, they found.

Further, 1.82 lakh deaths a year could be saved by expanding the rollout of some paediatric vaccines, such as pneumococcal vaccines which help protect against pneumonia and meningitis, along with introducing new ones, such as RSV vaccines for pregnant women, the researchers found.

“Our findings highlight how public health actions to prevent infections in the first place should be prioritised as a strategy to tackle AMR as these methods have the potential to drastically reduce the number of deaths from AMR-associated infections,” said co-author Yewande Alimi of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If we can focus on improving infection control methods, water, sanitation and vaccination in LMICs then it should be possible to reduce the number of deaths linked with AMR by 10 per cent by 2030,” said Alimi.

Along with preventing infections in the first place, the authors also looked at evidence for preventing resistance emerging in bacteria.

Antibiotic stewardship (reducing the use of antibiotics when the benefit to patients is limited) is thought to reduce the selection pressure on bacteria to develop resistance. However, there is a lack of research in this area.

“The currently limited evidence on the impact of antibiotic stewardship on AMR from LMICs does not mean it is not a key intervention that needs focus but rather makes it difficult to anticipate the effects of antibiotic stewardship in those countries.

“We urgently need studies to investigate the impact to help inform future policies and interventions fit for different contexts,” said co-author Esmita Charani of the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lancet


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi invokes 1971 at Patiala rally, says he'd have taken back Kartapur Sahib before freeing Pakistani soldiers

2
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

3
Himachal

Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state

4
Diaspora

Indian students begin turning away from UK universities for Master’s courses

5
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

6
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

7
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

8
India

Arti, Pink E-rickshaw driver from UP’s Bahraich, wins UK's royal award

9
India

No respite from searing heat as Rajasthan’s Barmer sizzles at 48.8 degrees Celsius; Met office issues ‘red’ warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

10
Diaspora

British businessman of Indian origin charged with bribing foreign public official

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Supreme Court refuses to issue Election Commission direction to upload voter turnout data amid Lok Sabha polls

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

Bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta says the matter will be ...

Congress’s ‘talabaaz sarkar’ put a lock on recruitment commission, says PM Modi at Nahan rally in Himachal Pradesh

‘Communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi slams INDIA bloc members at ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Nahan

Modi was addressing ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally to garner support ...

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Raids were conducted late Thursday night and in the wee hour...

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

The killers mutilated the body, pealed flesh from bones and ...

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

He was in police custody since Saturday i.e. May 18


Cities

View All

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

LS election: Independents throw their hat in the ring

SAD garnering good response from all sections, claims Bikram Majithia

Vote for Khadoor Sahib CPI candidate: Punjab Istri Sabha

Amritsar Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla invokes Channi after ‘anti-Dalit’ charge

Perturbed over contaminated water supply, Chheharta residents decide against voting

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Day 1 sees 135 votes cast from home in Chandigarh

Manish Tewari: City-state governance model participatory, won’t impact Chandigarh's UT status

Congress mindset against migrants, claims Sanjay Tandon

Dhol beats, selfies with people & meeting leaders at home mark Manish Tewari’s campaign

BJP’s Subhash Sharma unveils vision document for Anandpur Sahib

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

Swati Maliwal assault case: Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar remanded in four-day judicial custody

High-decibel campaigning concludes, polling tomorrow

Rahul takes jibe at Modi over ‘sent by God’ claim

BJP’s star-studded finale dominates last day; AAP, Congress take it easy

Why are you targeting my old, ailing parents, Kejriwal asks PM

Punjab police raid houses, hideouts of farm leaders ahead of PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

Families join the poll fray as campaigns hit fever pitch

CM Maan, AAP leaders hold roadshows in Phillaur, Nakodar

Jalandhar: Farmer unions put up pamphlets with posers to BJP leaders in villages

Druglord got call from US minutes before he was shot in Jalandhar, claims family

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

PM committed to honouring Sikh community, says Bittu

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

DEO leads police flag march in city areas ahead of Lok Sabha poll

Parashar takes out foot march in North segment

20-yr-old girl jumps into Sirhind canal

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads