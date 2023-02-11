Active compound from mushroom that boosts memory discovered, could help treat Alzheimer’s: Study

PTI

Melbourne, February 11

Researchers have discovered that lion’s mane mushrooms improve brain cell growth and memory, according to a new study.

The researchers from University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, have discovered in pre-clinical trials the active compound from an edible mushroom that boosted nerve growth and enhanced memory, the study said.

Professor Frederic Meunier from the Queensland Brain Institute, UQ, said the team had identified new active compounds from the mushroom, Hericium erinaceus.

The study was published in the Journal of Neurochemistry.

“Extracts from these so-called ‘lion’s mane’ mushrooms have been used in traditional medicine in Asian countries for centuries, but we wanted to scientifically determine their potential effect on brain cells,” Meunier said.

“Pre-clinical testing found the lion’s mane mushroom had a significant impact on the growth of brain cells and improving memory.

“Laboratory tests measured the neurotrophic effects of compounds isolated from Hericium erinaceus on cultured brain cells, and surprisingly we found that the active compounds promote neuron projections, extending and connecting to other neurons.

“Using super-resolution microscopy, we found that the mushroom extract and its active components largely increase the size of growth cones, which are particularly important for brain cells to sense their environment and establish new connections with other neurons in the brain,” said Meunier.

Co-author, UQ’s Dr Ramon Martinez-Marmol said the discovery had applications that could treat and protect against neurodegenerative cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our idea was to identify bioactive compounds from natural sources that could reach the brain and regulate the growth of neurons, resulting in improved memory formation,” said Martinez-Marmol.

