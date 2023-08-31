 Adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting in India: Study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting in India: Study

Adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting in India: Study

More than a third of children under five suffer from stunting in the country

Adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting in India: Study

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 31

Adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting -- a condition due to chronic undernutrition -- in India, according to a study.

Chronic undernutrition is associated with poor brain development and long-lasting harmful consequences, such as reduced school performance and increased disease risks, the researchers said.

The study, published recently in the journal Scientific Reports, is the first large-scale research to examine the association between children's nutritional status or health outcomes and soil mineral availability in India, where more than a third of children under five suffer from stunting.

"Our results add to a growing body of literature suggesting that interventions like micronutrient-enriched fertilisers may have a positive effect on health," said study lead author Claire Morton, an undergraduate student in mathematics and computational science at Stanford University, US.

"This doesn't prove that those interventions would be cost-effective for India, but it's an exciting indication that they are worth testing," Morton said.

The researchers analysed health data from nearly 3 lakh children and one million women across India with over 27 million soil tests drawn from a nationwide soil health programme.

They found that that the presence of zinc in soil helps prevent stunted childhood growth, and iron in soil helps keep hemoglobin—a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen—at healthy levels.

The results suggest that fortifying soil with minerals could be a beneficial health intervention, the researchers said.

The link between soil zinc and childhood stunting is particularly robust—a one standard deviation increase in satisfactory soil zinc tests is associated with approximately 11 fewer children stunted per 1,000, according to the study.

The researchers suggest that the potential benefits of using zinc-enriched fertilizers as health interventions deserves more consideration in India specifically and perhaps more generally.

"We're not saying that geography is destiny, but soils really do seem to play a role in shaping child health," said study senior author David Lobell, a professor of Earth system science in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

"Even if this is only a small role, understanding it could help to identify better approaches to solving child stunting in India, which is one of the single biggest and longstanding challenges in global food security," Lobell added.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Conductor, sacked for letting 2 offer namaz, found dead

2
Punjab

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

3
Punjab

Day after killing Amritsar girl, stalker shoots self, is in critical condition

4
Himachal

HP ties up with France on Rs 890-cr disaster reduction plan

5
Health

England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab

6
India

Chandigarh Engineering College innovator is Global Student Prize 2023 top-10 finalist, stands chance of winning USD 100,000

7
Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

8
Punjab

'You may lose jobs': Mann warns staff against strike, invokes ESMA till Oct 31

9
Diaspora

Queen Camilla unveils portrait of Indian-origin spy Noor Inayat Khan

10
Punjab

PAU assistant controller suspended over corruption

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

India’s GDP grows by 7.8 per cent in first quarter; remains ‘fastest-growing’ major economy

Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

India retains tag of world’s fastest-growing major economy a...

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

Government calls special session of Parliament from Sept 18-22

There’s no clarity on the agenda of the session

Dissolution of panchayats: Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

Decision on dissolution of panchayats backfired and caused h...

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

Supreme Court website faces phishing attack

The top court’s Registry said a fake website, imitating the ...

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Punjab takes back decision to dissolve panchayats

Government to withdraw the notification in a day or two


Cities

View All

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

Bori’s pictures with leaders surface on social media

March taken out in support of MLA

Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

7 arrested with 2.2 kg of heroin

No check on misuse of footpaths in Amritsar

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

No new development work tender by Chandigarh MC till year-end

Chandigarh: Five decades after, Martyr’s Memorial to see light of day

10 years on, Mani Majra woman reunited with mentally unstable son

Chandigarh: 3 nabbed for Rs 24-lakh theft at factory

Pay dues or lose taxi stand allotment: Chandigarh MC to operators

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Arvinder Singh Lovely appointed Delhi Congress chief, says priority is to strengthen party

Amazon manager shot dead in Delhi

One arrested, another detained in connection with pro-Khalistan messages found on Delhi Metro walls

Delhi Metro records highest-ever footfall on Aug 29

6 hurt as 2 DTC buses collide on Sansad Marg

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Month after floods, house collapse forces villagers to sleep in the open

Punjab Police grievance redressal portal evokes good response

Suicide by brothers: SAD, Congress leaders visit family

DC reviews dengue situation in Phagwara

NRI booked for ‘murdering’ father

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

No let-up in dengue spread as confirmed cases cross 100 mark

2 ex-Army men among 3 nabbed for impersonating as VB officials

Lingering sewage-related issues plague Dhandari Khurd, nearby colonies

Man alleges torture by paramour’s kin

One of 2 brothers who set themselves afire dies

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Canal water supply project work in Patiala may drag on till June

Teacher wears school uniform to make students pick up habit

Others make most of Punjabi University’s failure to run distance courses

Patiala Central Jail celebrates Rakhi with inmates

Traders to go on strike over ‘harassment’ by GST officials