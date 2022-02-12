AIIMS starts same day ultrasound facilities for OPD patients

New Delhi, February 12

AIIMS New Delhi on Saturday turned a new leaf inpatient care and announced that it would start the facility of giving ultrasound reports on the same day for two categories of needy patients--- those in whose case an ultrasound is required urgently for clinical management and cases where the patient is a senior citizen, physically handicapped or seriously ill.

Films and reports will be issued the same day in such cases will be issued the same day, AIIMS Medical superintendent DK Sharma said today. He said 35 slots have been designated for the same-day ultrasound to start with.

AIIMS said requisition form for the same-day ultrasound must be signed by a faculty member confirming the urgency of the clinical indication for the same-day facility.

"Please mention the phone number where the radiologist can contact the requisitioning faculty for discussion if needed. The requisition form must be presented at the appointment counter before 1 PM at the latest for same-day ultrasound," Sharma said in an office order.

Same day facility will not be available for---ultrasounds which require patient preparation (overnight fasting), Doppler ultrasound scans where interpretation takes longer and obstetrical ultrasound scans that need detailed statutory documentation.

At present, patients have to wait for days to receive ultrasound reports.

AIIMS Department of Radio Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology is starting same-day ultrasound on a trial basis for needy OPD patients.

The facility will be offered in the New RAK OPD basement.

#aiims #ultrasound