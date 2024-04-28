 Air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease, finds study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease, finds study

Air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease, finds study

While ambient air pollution is known to affect respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, its effect on neurodegenerative disorders has limited evidence

Air pollution increases risk of Alzheimer’s disease, finds study

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



IANS

New Delhi, April 28

A small study of brain autopsies has provided evidence that prolonged exposure to air pollution may raise the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

While ambient air pollution is known to affect respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, its effect on neurodegenerative disorders has limited evidence.

The study by researchers from the University of Antwerp in Belgium and the University of Groningen in the Netherlands screened different regions of biobank brains of 4 individuals from Belgium with neuropathologically confirmed Alzheimer’s disease for the presence of black carbon particles.

The findings showed a significantly higher number of black carbon particles present in the thalamus (brain’s information relay station), the prefrontal cortex (responsible for human cognitive abilities) including the olfactory bulb (a region that helps in the sense of smell), and the hippocampus (that plays a significant role in learning and memory).

In the paper published in JAMA Network Open, the researchers provided “evidence that ambient air pollution particles can translocate to the human brain and accumulate in multiple brain regions involved in cognitive functioning”.

They said that the phenomenon may be behind “the onset and development of neurodegenerative disorders but also stressed the need for further studies to confirm their observations. A previous study on predisposed laboratory mice showed that particulate matter in polluted air can drive changes in the brain areas and speed up the onset of Alzheimer’s. 

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

