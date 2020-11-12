Air pollution may up chronic lung disease in young adulthood

Chronic bronchitis and COPD are lung diseases known to affect adults with a history of long-term smoking

Air pollution may up chronic lung disease in young adulthood

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

London, November 12

Amid the spike in air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a new study has found that early-life events, such as the exposure to air pollutants, increase the risk of chronic lung disease in young adulthood.

The findings, published in the European Respiratory Journal, add to the growing evidence that chronic lung disease in adulthood can be traced back to childhood.

Chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with the hallmark features phlegm and irreversible airflow limitation, respectively, are lung diseases known to affect adults with a history of long-term smoking.

 "We found the prevalence of chronic bronchitis and irreversible airflow limitation to be rather high considering the young age of the study participants." said study senior author Erik Melen from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

 "Those diseases are usually diagnosed in patients older than 50 years of age," the researchers wrote.

 In the present studies, the researchers used data from birth up to age 24 years from the follow-up of the Swedish population-based birth cohort 'BAMSE', which includes 4,089 participants from the Stockholm area recruited 1994-96.

 Analyses performed by the research team showed that smoking, as well as early-life air pollution exposures and childhood asthma, are risk factors for chronic bronchitis, whereas breastfeeding was identified as a protective factor.

 In addition, the early-life risk factors for the development of irreversible airflow limitation were recurrent lung infections, asthma, and exposure to air pollution.

 "The levels of air pollutants in the current study mainly reflect local emissions from road traffic, which implies that this preventable risk factor may play an important role in the development of chronic lung disease in young adults," the authors wrote.

 Given that air pollution levels in Stockholm are comparatively low by international standards, this makes the current findings very important in a global context.

 And despite the young participants' age, active smoking was linked to chronic bronchitis, which underlines the negative health effects from even a limited period of exposure to tobacco smoke.

 "In conclusion, our two novel studies demonstrate that chronic bronchitis and irreversible airflow limitation do exist in young adults and emphasize the importance of early-life events for maintaining lung health during adulthood," the study authors noted. — IANS

Most Read

1
Nation

Herd immunity may come before Covid vaccine goes off the shelf: AIIMS Director

2
Nation

Man of match: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut hails Tejashwi Yadav

3
Comment

Imran comes undone

4
Chandigarh

Noise-free campaign in Mohali

5
Nation

India enters technical recession for the first time: RBI report

6
Chandigarh

Zirakpur made new police subdivision

7
Nation

Bihar and bypolls signal to Rahul as Congress loses bargaining power

8
Nation

Chirag: We weakened JD(U)

9
Himachal

Three Lahaul panchayats ban tourist activities to curb Covid

10
Punjab

Finally, Punjab excise revenue goes up

Don't Miss

HCQ holds promise of Covid prevention, finds PGI study
Chandigarh

HCQ holds promise of Covid prevention, finds PGI study

Biden likely to give India more strategic space
Comment

Biden likely to give India more strategic space

Bihar has strong message for Opposition
Comment

Bihar has strong message for Opposition

Plasma treatment can quickly kill Covid virus on surfaces
Health

Plasma treatment can quickly kill Covid virus on surfaces

Triumph of caste politics
Comment Nous Indica

Triumph of caste politics

‘Don’t love me like a hater’: Kangana Ranaut's response to 'bored' fans asking her to stay silent
Entertainment

‘Don’t love me like a hater’: Kangana Ranaut's response to 'bored' fans asking her to stay silent

Guess Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite coffee shop in Chandigarh; hint it's in Sector 17
Chandigarh

Guess Ayushmann Khurrana's favourite coffee shop in Chandigarh; hint it's in Sector 17

Laxmii’s trending song BamBholle has been conceived and recorded in Mohali
Entertainment

Laxmii’s trending song BamBholle has been conceived and recorded in Mohali

Top Stories

FM announces new employment generation, urban housing schemes

FM announces new employment generation, urban housing schemes

Sitharaman announced relaxations in income tax rules to allo...

Atmanirbhar Bharat 3 announcement headline management: Congress

Atmanirbhar Bharat 3 announcement headline management: Congress

‘The economy had begun shrinking before the pandemic and the...

India enters technical recession for the first time: RBI report

India enters technical recession for the first time: RBI report

Likely contraction in GDP during the July-September period

Names of Mumbai attack masterminds missing from Pakistan list of wanted men

Names of Mumbai attack masterminds missing from Pakistan list of wanted men

LeT, JeM leaders not on the list but names MQM founder Altaf...

Our ideologies should not go against national interest, PM Modi tells JNU students

Our ideologies should not go against national interest, PM Modi tells JNU students

Unveils Vivekananda statue on JNU campus

Cities

View All

Tough time ahead for patients as winter knocks at the door

Tough time ahead for patients as winter knocks at the door

Kapil Sharma enjoys 'paranthas' with Navjot Singh Sidhu in Amritsar; fans miss 'Paaji' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Street vending zones, ‘smart’ markets still a dream in Amritsar

Getting online appointment for driving test ‘a hard task’

Khadoniyan Wala bazaar basks in old glory as Diwali inches closer

Ugrahan faction to join Delhi dharna on November 26

Ugrahan faction to join Delhi dharna on November 26

Cracker ban to remain in Chandigarh

Cracker ban to remain in Chandigarh

Positivity rate doubles in Panchkula

HCQ holds promise of Covid prevention, finds PGI study

Two deaths, 95 new cases in Chandigarh

1 dies, 119 test +ve in Mohali

Western disturbance likely to improve Delhi’s air quality post Diwali

Western disturbance likely to improve Delhi’s air quality post Diwali

Religare case: Delhi court dismisses bail plea of ex-CEO Maninder Singh

Air quality ‘very poor’ in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, ‘poor’ in Gurugram

Delhi govt provides financial aid of Rs 4.39 cr to 77 sportspersons

Delhi: 872 deaths in 15 days; cases surge, pollution, laxity in behaviour factors, say experts

Gang of robbers busted, 5 held

Gang of robbers busted, 5 held

Getting subsidy for solar panels a distant dream

‘Gold Kitty’ scam: Victims protest, seek CBI probe

Despite ban, sale of crackers goes on unabated

There are still signs of life in her!

Covid-19: 107 test +ve, 3 more succumb in Ludhiana district

Covid-19: 107 test +ve, 3 more succumb in Ludhiana district

GLADA, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation get notice for ‘violating’ regularisation policy provisions

Gang busted, 7 held; weapons seized in Ludhiana

3 years on, broken Jawaddi Bridge stretch not repaired

NGO launches mission to reduce road mishap deaths

Covid killed more men than women in Patiala

Covid killed more men than women in Patiala

Patiala health team collects food samples, destroys 8-kg sweets