Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in hospitalised patients

Gut microbiomes are generally known to carry genetically encoded strategies to survive contact with antibiotics

Antibiotics may cause deadly fungal infections in hospitalised patients

Photo for representation. — iStock

London, May 15

Patients prescribed antibiotics in hospitals to prevent sepsis and other bacterial infections are at increased risk of developing a life-threatening fungal infection called candidiasis because of disruption to the immune system in the gut, a new study warned.

Gut microbiomes are generally known to carry genetically encoded strategies to survive contact with antibiotics.

But the study, led by researchers from the University of Birmingham in the UK and the US National Institutes of Health, discovered that antibiotics disrupt the immune system in the intestines, meaning that fungal infections become poorly controlled in that area.

The team also found that where fungal infections developed, gut bacteria were also able to escape, leading to the additional risk of bacterial infection.

While the study, published in Cell Host and Microbe, demonstrated the potential for immune-boosting drugs, the researchers said their work also highlights how antibiotics can have additional effects on our bodies that affect how we fight infection and disease.

This in turn underscores the importance of careful stewardship of available antibiotics.

"We knew that antibiotics make fungal infections worse, but the discovery that bacterial co-infections can also develop through these interactions in the gut was surprising. These factors can add up to a complicated clinical situation - and by understanding these underlying causes, doctors will be better able to treat these patients effectively," said lead author Dr Rebecca Drummond, fungal immunologist at Birmingham.

In the study, the team used mice treated with a broad-spectrum antibiotic cocktail and then infected these animals with Candida albicans, the most common fungus that causes invasive candidiasis in humans. They found that although infected mice had increased mortality, this was caused by infection in the intestine, rather than in the kidneys or other organs.

In a further step, the team pinpointed what parts of the immune system were missing from the gut after antibiotic treatment, and then added these back into the mice using immune-boosting drugs similar to those used in humans. They found this approach helped reduce the severity of the fungal infection.

The researchers followed up the experiment by studying hospital records, where they were able to show that similar co-infections might occur in humans after they have been treated with antibiotics.

An estimated 1.2 million people worldwide died in 2019 from antibiotic-resistant infections, and this number is predicted to increase ten-fold by 2050.

The new "findings demonstrate the possible consequences of using antibiotics in patients who are at risk of developing fungal infections," said Dr. Drummond. "If we limit or change how we prescribe antibiotics we can help reduce the number of people who become very ill from these additional infections - as well as tackling the huge and growing problem of antibiotic resistance." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Police job aspirants were tutored in Chandigarh day before examination

3
Sports

Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

4
Himachal

Portals of tunnel connected on Manali NH

5
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

6
World

Gunman kills 10 in 'racially motivated' shooting at Buffalo grocery store in US, suspect arrested

7
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring flays Jakhar for his outburst against party

9
Punjab

Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

10
Features

What’s holding back Army recruitment

Don't Miss

View All
Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Top News

Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen given perfect start to Indian team by winning 1st match

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announces Rs 1 crore cash awar...

Congress Working Committee meets to approve Chintan Shivir resolutions; final declaration today evening

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

Chintan Shivir ends with Bharat Jodo call; Rahul says Congre...

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Day after banning wheat exports, Centre extends procurement season

Government asks states, UTs and FCI to continue wheat procur...

BKU splits, Naresh and Rakesh Tikait ‘removed’; brothers say only people have power to ‘remove’ anyone

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

Rajesh Chauhan alleges BKU leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh ...

Two Sikhs traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar, SGPC condemns incident

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann has urged the foreign min...

Cities

View All

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: Cooperation in the face of adversity saved all!

Massive Fire at Government Medical College building: No ruckus created, thanks to helping hands!

Pathankot cops book Teena Choudhury for extortion

Two booked for rape

Lok Adalat: 439 cases settled in Tarn Taran

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Private traders dejected, mill owners happy over ban on wheat export

GMCH-32, Chandigarh, halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 halts treatment of patients from Punjab

Child killed in Dera Bassi fire

2 more Chandigarh slums get eviction notices

Cruelty by accused must be factored in for bail, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Delhi Congress stages protest near BJP headquarter over anti-encroachment drives

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested; relatives await information on missing loved ones

Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of National Capital

Delhi fire: 29 missing, 7 bodies identified

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

After govt flip-flop, most schools prepone exams

PHSC official visits Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi Civil Hospitals

3,648 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat

World Migratory Birds Day : Fertilisers, weeds making wetlands unfit for winged guests, say ecologists

Students told to be socially responsible towards nature

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

JP Nadda pays homage to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at his birthplace in Ludhiana

Youth Congress workers protest near JP Nadda's venue in Ludhiana, detained

Daughter refuses to hug woman; kids decline to live with parents

Rs 2,000-crore land allotted to school being used for commercial purposes in Ludhiana

Wait for mechanical sweeping machines, sprinklers gets longer

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

6,520 jabbed, no new Covid case in Patiala

Private van operators defy school vahan scheme with impunity

Blood donation camp organised in Patiala

4 estranged couples reunited at Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Adalat