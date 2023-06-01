AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for cancer drug

New Delhi, June 1
AstraZeneca Pharma India on Thursday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its cancer drug Tremelimumab Concentrate to be administered intravenously.
The approval for Tremelimumab in combination with Durvalumab is based on results from Phase III HIMALAYA clinical trial and is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), the drug firm said.
The trial was conducted in 181 centres across 16 countries, including in the US, Canada, Europe, South America and Asia including India, it added.
The approval paves the way for the launch of Tremelimumab solution of 20 mg/ml (25 mg/1.25 ml and 300 mg/15 ml presentations in single-dose vials in India for the specified indication, AstraZeneca Pharma said.
“This approval is in line with our ambition of transforming patient outcomes and not leaving any patient behind. We have a breadth of scientific platforms to attack cancer while exploring the power of combinations, seeking to drive deeper and more durable responses,” AstraZeneca India Country President and Managing Director Sanjeev Panchal noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NCERT drops chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy, others from class 10 textbooks
Also removed a full page on Political Parties from newly rel...
Khaps extend full support to wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar 'mahapanchayat', mull approaching President if needed
BKU spokesman Rakesh Tikait said final decision on issue of ...
Punjab CM's security team declines Centre's Z plus security cover to Bhagwant Mann for Punjab and Delhi areas
Says the CM is protected at both these places by the Punjab ...
Centre to set up panel under retired High Court chief justice to probe Manipur violence: Amit Shah
Said six specific cases pertaining to violent incidents to b...
Indian Air Force's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka, pilots eject safely
The training aircraft, which took off from the air force sta...