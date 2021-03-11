Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic cancer drug Bortezomib

New Delhi, May 3
Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday said its wholly-owned arm Eugia Pharma Specialties Limited has received final approval from the US health regulator to manufacture and market its generic version of Bortezomib for injection used to treat certain types of cancer.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for single-dose vial of Bortezomib for injection of strength 3.5 miligram per vial, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The product being launched immediately is the generic version of reference listed drug Velcade of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
Bortezomib for injection is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (cancer of plasma cells) and is also used to treat adult patients with mantle cell lymphoma (cancer of lymph nodes), the company said.
The approved product has a market size of USD 1.172 billion for the 12 months ended March 2022, the company said citing IQVIA data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested