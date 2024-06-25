 Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly

Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly

Those in the ‘consistently high’ loneliness group had a 56 per cent higher risk of stroke than those in the ‘consistently low’ group

Being lonely for long may raise stroke risk in elderly

The “study suggests loneliness may play an important role in stroke incidence,” said lead author Yenee Soh, research associate in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences. Representative/iStock



IANS

New Delhi, June 25

Older adults who remain lonely for a prolonged period may be at 56 per cent higher risk of suffering a stroke, according to a new study on Tuesday.

The World Health Organisation in 2023 declared loneliness as a pressing global health threat with a mortality effect equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

While previous research has linked loneliness to a higher risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, the new study by researchers at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the US examined the association between loneliness changes and stroke risk over time.

The “study suggests loneliness may play an important role in stroke incidence, which is already one of the leading causes of long-term disability and mortality worldwide,” said lead author Yenee Soh, research associate in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The study, published in the eClinicalMedicine journal, was based on 8,936 participants aged 50 and above who never had a stroke.

The results showed that participants lonely for a short duration had a 25 per cent higher risk of stroke. However, those in the ‘consistently high’ loneliness group had a 56 per cent higher risk of stroke than those in the ‘consistently low’ group, even after accounting for a broad range of other known risk factors.

In the study, people experiencing loneliness at one time had higher stroke risk. Those who experienced remitting or recent onset loneliness did not show a clear pattern of increased risk of stroke.

It “suggests that loneliness’ impact on stroke risk occurs over the longer term,” the researchers said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

In 30 schools of Himachal Pradesh, not even single student cleared Class X Board examination

2
Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

3
India

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

4
Delhi

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

5
Punjab

Influencer’s photo incident at Golden Temple puts spotlight back on SGPC rule book

6
Delhi

AYUSH students seek cancellation of NExT for old batches

7
Haryana

Newly married couple shot dead in Hisar, honour killing suspected

8
Punjab

Few takers for solar power in Punjab as free electricity flows

9
Delhi

Unusual: Supreme Court on High Court decision to reserve order on Arvind Kejriwal's bail

10
Haryana

Supreme Court dismisses Haryana Government’s plea against quashing of extra marks policy; says move ‘populist measure’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

High Court says trial court did not apply its mind while dec...

Om Birla likely to be repeated as Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajnath Singh dials Opposition

Om Birla files nomination as NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's post

Rajnath Singh tasked to engage opposition says he spoke to C...

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

A 1st in history: Opposition to contest Lok Sabha Speaker post, K Suresh files nomination

Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu meet Rajnath Singh and Amit Sha...

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

Assange not expected to face new prison time, to return to A...

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

The meeting lasts for over 5 hours and a resolution is final...


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards Sikh shrine Golden Temple in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Man visits Amritsar to pay obeisance at Golden Temple, goes missing

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before toy train mishap at Elante Mall

Activist demands safety audit of all gaming zones in Chandigarh

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi High Court stays bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal in money-laundering case linked to 'excise scam'

Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi’s hunger strike ends after hospitalisation, says Sanjay Singh

Bail matters shouldn't be adjourned unnecessarily, says Supreme Court, hopes High Court will decide Satyendar Jain's plea on July 9

Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital’s old emergency building, nurse rescued from third floor

Light rain likely in New Delhi

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

SAD leaders discuss way forward for party, want new leader in place of Sukhbir Badal

Famed for sporting talent, zeal for games flagging in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Players from poor background want to achieve something for their families

Jewellery shop robbery in Hoshiarpur cracked within 24 hours

Jalandhar: Jolt for Congress ahead of bypoll

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana: Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Ludhiana bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Patiala: Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union