 Blood test can detect rare forms of dementia, neurological diseases: Study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Blood test can detect rare forms of dementia, neurological diseases: Study

Blood test can detect rare forms of dementia, neurological diseases: Study

Results are based on data and blood samples from study collectives in Germany and Spain

Blood test can detect rare forms of dementia, neurological diseases: Study

"With current methods, it is not possible to reach a conclusive diagnosis of the molecular pathology of these diseases,” explained Professor Anja Schneider, a research group leader at DZNE. Representative/iStock



IANS

New Delhi, June 18

Scientists, on Tuesday, said they have devised a new method to detect rare forms of dementia as well as other neurological diseases through blood tests.

The blood markers can spot frontotemporal dementia (FTD) as well as neurological diseases amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), said the team from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE).

FTD, ALS and PSP form a spectrum of neurodegenerative diseases with overlapping symptoms characterised by dementia, behavioural symptoms, paralysis and muscle wasting, movement impairment and other serious impairments.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Medicine, are based on the measurement of certain proteins in the blood, which serve as biomarkers.

The study also involved the University Hospital Bonn and other research institutions in Germany and Spain.

“As yet, there is no cure for any of these diseases. And, with current methods, it is not possible to reach a conclusive diagnosis of the molecular pathology of these diseases during a patient’s lifetime, since brain tissue must be examined,” explained Professor Anja Schneider, a research group leader at DZNE.

The researchers showed that PSP, behavioural variant of FTD and the vast majority of ALS cases with the exception of a particular mutation can be recognised by blood testing. This also applies to their underlying pathology.

“Our study is the first to find pathology-specific biomarkers. Initially, application is likely to be in research and therapy development. But in the long term, I consider it realistic that these biomarkers will also be used for diagnosis in medical routine,” said Schneider, who is also affiliated with the University of Bonn.

The results were based on data and blood samples from study collectives in Germany and Spain with a total of 991 adults.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Germany #Spain


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Congress has no future in Haryana, says Kiran Choudhry

2
Diaspora

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

3
Punjab

Punjab power demand soars, cuts likely to stop grid failure

4
Entertainment

Alka Yagnik diagnosed with ‘rare hearing loss' due to viral attack

5
Punjab

Congress treads carefully, shortlists 7 for Jalandhar (West) bypoll

6
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

7
Entertainment

'The Tonight Show': Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious backstage fun clips with Jimmy Fallon

8
Haryana

CM Nayab Saini inaugurates PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in Haryana

9
Punjab

DC, SSP to be held responsible for any corrupt, illegal activity: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Ludhiana

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Top News

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Drugs come to Punjab from Gujarat, will end nexus between low-level police officials and smugglers, says Bhagwant Mann

Mann warns if any police officer found involved in illicit d...

'If there is 0.001% negligence…': Supreme Court raps National Testing Agency over NEET-UG row

'Even if there is 0.001% negligence, it should be dealt with': Supreme Court tells NTA over NEET row

Top court says the NTA and Centre would file their responses...

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

One each from Bengal, UP, Uttarakhand; 5 yet to be identifie...

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

'18th Lok Sabha verdict extraordinary': PM Modi in 1st public remarks after forming government thrice

Modi says rarely has any incumbent government been voted bac...

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals of Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Pannun 'assassination' plot: 1st visuals released by Czech police show Nikhil Gupta being extradited to US

Nikhil Gupta will now face justice in American courtroom, sa...


Cities

View All

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

INTACH to help preserve historic fort, memorial

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated with religious enthusiasm in Amritsar

Dhaliwal to meet Himachal CM soon in NRI couple assault case

Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Bodies of two boys fished out of Amritsar's Upper Bari Doab Canal

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

Army doctor turns saviour for ill man onboard Chandigarh-bound flight

No check on sale of hookah, charcoal at Panjab University campus shops

10 Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 88 lakh in US auction

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to engage agency to handle Central projects

Chandigarh Administration urged to stop civic body from leasing out farm land

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

No respite from heatwave, maximum in city likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius

NEET exam row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe

Water crisis deepens in Delhi as levels plummet at Wazirabad

AAP, BJP engage in war of words over water shortage in Delhi

Bomb hoax leads to checking of Dubai-bound plane at Delhi airport

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

Duped by travel agents, 12 Indian youths land in Armenia jail; 2 each from Punjab, Haryana

AAP faces uphill task in Jalandhar West bypoll

AAP, BJP bet on turncoats for Jalandhar (West) battle

Nawanshahr youth’s 9-second voice note from Russia leaves kin jittery

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Farmer unions continue protest at Ladhowal toll plaza for second day

Giant slayer Kishori Lal Sharma gets rousing welcome in hometown Ludhiana

Ludhiana sizzles; Samrala records highest temperature in Punjab at 47.2°C

Major fire breaks out at boutique on Malhar road

Ludhiana: Gang involved in printing fake currency notes busted

Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Fatehgarh Sahib: Police conduct cordon & search drive at suspected drug hotspots, 3 booked

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp