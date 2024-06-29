Body Mass Index could be explained by genes, study finds

New Delhi, June 29
One’s Body Mass Index (BMI) could be explained genetically, researchers have said after they found a 77 per cent chance of children developing obesity at the age of 17 if their parents had the condition at the same age.
A team of researchers, including those at Tel Aviv University, used data of more than 13 lakh people recorded between 1986 and 2018 during screening before their compulsory military service in Israel.
BMIs of children aged 17 were compared with those of both their parents when they were the same age. Data was available for 24 per cent of over 4.45 lakh trios included in the analysis.
“Among trios in which both parents had a healthy BMI, the prevalence of (being) overweight or obesity in the offspring was 15.4 per cent, this proportion increased to 76.6 per cent when both parents had obesity,” the authors wrote in the study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open.
The researchers also found a correlation between the average of the father’s and mother’s BMI with that of their child and estimated that BMI was 39 per cent heritable. The correlation between the father and son’s BMI was found to be 0.273, indicating that a son’s BMI could be influenced by the father’s by up to 27 per cent.
Further, the authors found a stronger correlation between BMIs of mothers and daughters, compared with those of mothers and sons. Mothers with obesity have been previously linked with higher chances of daughters developing the condition, compared with fathers having obesity.
The result, therefore, underscores gender-specific influences on the heritability of BMI, along with genetic and environmental factors, the authors said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh
The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in Gujarat
CBI has registered six FIRs in the case, which include its o...
Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3
Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by Indi...
Iran goes to runoff election between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-liner Saeed Jalili as no candidate secures majority
Iranian law requires that a winner gets more than 50 per cen...
AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release
Officials say barricades have been put up and paramilitary p...