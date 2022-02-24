Cadila Healthcare to be known as Zydus Lifesciences

PTI

New Delhi, February 24

The Zydus group on Thursday said its listed entity Cadila Healthcare would now be known as Zydus Lifesciences Ltd as part of new brand identity.

The Ahmedabad-based group is present in 55 countries, with 36 manufacturing plants, 8 R&D centres, 1,400 research scientists and 23,000 employees worldwide.

“Our new brand identity is a confluence of what we truly are. A global lifesciences company driven by the purpose of delivering care and nurturance for the patients, backed by the power of innovation, science and cutting edge technology. With these attributes close to our heart, we wish to make a meaningful difference in serving patients and communities,” Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement.

These pillars of care, compassion and commitment to innovation will remain at the heart of all that Zydus stands for, he added.

#cadila