 Can people with a family history of colorectal cancer reduce their own risk : The Tribune India

Can people with a family history of colorectal cancer reduce their own risk

Can people with a family history of colorectal cancer reduce their own risk

Photo for representation only.



New Delhi, November 28

In India, colorectal cancer, which first appears in the colon or the rectum, is the sixth most prevalent cancer to cause mortality. It generally affects older persons and happens when colonic cells become uncontrolled (above 45 years). The polyps that originate inside the colon are typically the precursors to this type of cancer.

Over time, these polyps develop into cancerous cells. A tumour forms when the DNA of the colon's healthy cells mutates and the cells build up together. These cancer cells expand over time, invading neighbouring healthy tissue and wreaking havoc.

Although there is no known cause of colorectal cancer, those without a family history of the disease account for the majority of cases. However, one in three individuals with the illness also has a parent, brother, or kid who has experienced colorectal cancer.

This increases the risk for those who have had colorectal cancer in the past. The causes of the increased risk are not always evident, although the risk is higher if more than one parent, sibling, or child is affected by cancer or if their relative had cancer when they were younger than 50.

You should talk to your doctor and ask about the necessity to begin screening before the age of 45 if you also have family members with adenomatous polyps or a history of them. If you have had colorectal cancer, you should tell your close family so they can begin screening Colorectal cancer presents several symptoms and risk factors which can help in identifying it early.

These include– Symptoms

Constant changes in bowel habits diarrhoea or constipation and modifications in stool Blood or rectal bleeding stool

Persistent discomfort in the abdomen such as cramps, gas or pain Fatigue or weight loss

The symptoms of Colorectal cancer vary from patient to patient in terms of size, and location in the large intestine. Several people with colon cancer do not experience any symptoms in the early stages of the disease.

Risk Factors

Old age - While colon cancer can be diagnosed at any age but it is mostly found in people above the age of 50 years. There is no specific cause behind the diagnosis as the number is also increasing among young people.

Personal History - If you have already had colon cancer or non-cancerous polyps then you are at a greater risk of getting colon cancer in future.

Inflammatory intestinal conditions - It includes diseases like Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis that can increase your risk of colon cancer.

Inherited Syndromes - A very small percentage of colon cancers are caused due to inherited syndromes like Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP), and Lynch syndrome, which is also known as Hereditary Nonpolyposis Colorectal Cancer (HNPCC).

Family History - The risk of Colorectal cancer increases if you have a blood relative who has had the disease. If more than one family member has colon cancer then the risk is even greater.

Sedentary Lifestyle - People who are inactive or adopt a high-fat or low-fibre diet are at an increased risk of colon cancer. Alcohol consumption and heavy smoking put you at higher risk. Following a healthy lifestyle and getting regular physical activity can reduce your risk.

Type 2 Diabetes - Patients with type 2 diabetes (non-insulin-dependent) have an increased risk of colorectal cancer.

Obesity - People who are obese are at increased risk and have less favourable outcomes compared to people with normal weight.

Radiation therapy - This therapy when directed towards the abdomen to treat previous cancers increases the risk of colon cancer How can you prevent yourself from colon cancer?

There are several precautionary measures that you can adopt to prevent yourself from colon cancer - Screening - Colon cancer screening through traditional colonoscopy every 10 years after the age of 45 is recommended before any signs or symptoms may develop. Doctors also include several other tests that include - Colonoscopy - It is a type of screening where a colonoscope is used to gain images of the colon and rectum. This method is considered the "gold standard" in colon cancer screening because of its accuracy and the ability of your doctor to remove the growths at the same time.

Virtual/CT colonoscopy - In this method the doctors use computed tomography (CT) scans once the colon is slightly inflated to provide clearer images Flexible sigmoidoscopy - This uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to view the colon Fecal occult blood test (FOBT) - This screening method uses a light and camera lens or a sigmoidoscope to examine the colon. With this test, the doctors can find microscopic traces of blood that may not be visible during a normal bowel movement at home.

DNA stool test - This helps in analyzing a stool sample for any genetic changes that can indicate colorectal cancer.

Lifestyle changes - Moderating your alcohol consumption, curbing smoking, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise are some preventive measures through which you can reduce your risk of colon cancer.

IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp phone numbers of about 500 million users leaked: Report

2
Punjab

Punjab govt transfers 22 IAS officers, 10 PCS officers

3
Nation

Over 60 cops escort Dalit groom on horseback in UP's Sambhal; contribute Rs 11,000 'wedding gift' to couple

4
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

5
Nation

BJP staring at defeat, Congress nowhere in picture: Kejriwal in Gujarat

6
Entertainment

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

7
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

8
Entertainment

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has huge Tom Cruise connect? Read to know

9
Punjab

Three children run over by train in Kiratpur Sahib

10
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

Don't Miss

View All
Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Top News

5,000 ‘fake’ pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

A registrar of pharmacy council had sought cancellation of '...

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

Amritsar: Peddler held with heroin, guns ‘delivered via drone’

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

2 criminal cases related to weapons and fake currency pendin...

'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sitting beside Amruta Fadnavis sparks rage

'Women look good even if they don't wear clothes': Baba Ramdev's sexist remark sparks outrage

After furore for slurring women, Ramdev regrets and apologis...

9 days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker

9 days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker

Ashutosh, on the edge of the mountain, was hit by an avalanc...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

Sec-22 connecting passages in poor shape; MC plans ~2.28-crore rebuild

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Five from Chandigarh Tricity win Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Two carjacking gangs on the prowl in Mohali

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain’s cell sparks row

Housekeeping service at Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's cell sparks row

As winter sets in, air deteriorates in NCR

AAP 'political startup', BJP wants to create 'mature narrative': Puri

Sisodia takes on BJP over waste management

Court raps cops over delay in giving Jamia violence file to counsel

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

JDA rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Film theatre at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, set for upgrade

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with Punjabi University