 Can you really ‘address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement? : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Can you really ‘address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement?

Can you really ‘address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement?

Emerging evidence suggests that excessive exposure to blue light from mobile phones, tablet computers and LCD screens might also accelerate age-related eye changes

Can you really ‘address' annoying eye floaters with a supplement?

Photo for representation only.



July 2

If you look up at the sky on a clear day, you might notice little cobweb-like structures drifting across your field of vision. They are known as floaters or, more formally, muscae volitantes – Latin for flying flies.

Like regular flies, muscae volitantes are rather pesky, so it's not surprising that people want to banish them. A recent article in the Mirror, Eye floaters: What causes them and how to get rid of them naturally, claims to have a solution.

Sarah Brewer, a GP, is quoted in the article as saying that a supplement called Clearer, made by Theia Bio, is “a natural but effective solution to address annoying floaters”. Despite the promise in the headline, Dr Brewer does not talk about getting rid of floaters.

The Theia Bio website uses more precise language. It says: “Clearer contains a blend of antioxidants and antiglycation micronutrients that has been scientifically proven to reduce eye floater size and visual discomfort in around 70% of test subjects over six months.”

Before we look at the feasibility of a supplement to “address” annoying floaters or reduce their size, let's look at what floaters are and why they occur.

The main reason floaters occur is age. With age, the vitreous – a clear, gel-like substance inside the eye – starts to thicken and shrink. Vitreous consists mostly of water, collagens and an acid called hyaluronan. Over time, the vitreous degenerates slightly and little clumps of collagen begin to form. Floaters are the shadows these clumps cast on the retina.

With age, it's normal for the vitreous to pull away from the back of the eye, a process called posterior vitreous detachment, and this causes more floaters.

Is it possible that vitamin supplements could affect the clumps and strands of collagen, to improve the vitreous? In 2022, researchers in Taiwan reported that taking high-dose mixed fruit enzyme supplements could reduce floaters, but it's not clear how they measured the number of floaters, so it is difficult to judge this study properly without more information.

Theia Bio, the company that Dr Brewer was speaking in partnership with, shares a link to a study on its website as scientific proof that the Clearer supplement can “reduce eye floater size and visual discomfort”.

But floaters are tricky to measure because the vitreous is mobile. Every time you move your eyes, the vitreous opacities (the floating objects in the vitreous) move, and the floaters - the shadows the vitreous opacities cast - move too.

The vitreous clumps are 3D, not 2D, so catching them from different angles affects the measure you take and floaters appear bigger when they're closer to the front of your eye. The reduction in opacity size in the study is based on just 26 people who took the formulation, and opacity sizes were reported in a 2D measure (cm²).

This small trial does not convince me that floater size can be reduced with this dietary supplement.

What about other solutions?

There are a couple of medical ways to get rid of floaters. The most accepted is a procedure called vitrectomy, which surgically removes the vitreous. But this surgery poses risks to a person's vision far more significant than the floaters themselves.

Zapping floaters with a laser (known as a YAG laser) is another option, but not all experts agree that this is safe. Worryingly, several private companies offer this treatment as a good solution, even though there are reports of damage to various eye structures and glaucoma as a result.

Other “solutions” suggested online include intermittent fasting, temple massage and acupressure, as well as eye exercises. But there is no credible evidence for these.

There is some evidence that lifestyle factors can accelerate or decelerate ageing in the eye more generally, which might affect the age you first notice floaters, or how large or troublesome they are.

For example, eating lots of vegetables rich in carotenoids (spinach, broccoli, watermelon, pink grapefruit) and fatty fish containing omega-3, may help people at risk of age-related macular degeneration.

Emerging evidence also suggests that excessive exposure to blue light from mobile phones, tablet computers and LCD screens might also accelerate age-related eye changes. But while slowing ageing in the eye would be great, it's not proof that it will stop people from getting floaters.

So what should you do if you find yourself troubled by floaters? Mostly, the best thing to do is ignore them. Over time, the brain adapts and we notice them much less.

You're more likely to get floaters if you are shortsighted, had cataract surgery, or if you've had eye inflammation (swelling). And you might have more floaters if you have diabetes, so glucose and diabetic control are important.

Occasionally, floaters can be signs of a serious condition. If you suddenly notice a lot of new floaters or flashes, or if a shadow or grey curtain comes down over your vision, this could indicate a retinal tear needing urgent surgery.

The verdict

Can supplements “address” collagen clumps in the vitreous? There is little evidence to support this at present.

Can supplements and lifestyle changes slow the ageing process in the eye, delaying the onset of these age-related floaters? Possibly.

Dr Brewer makes excellent recommendations about nutritious food, hydration and sleep – all great ways to maintain your health. It's doubtful that it will have a direct impact on floaters, but it's great health advice generally and might delay the ageing processes in the eye by which they arrive.

Kawa Wong, the founder of Theia Bio, told The Conversation that his company “does not promise a cure for eye floaters; rather, it offers the best nutritional support for eye floater patients based on available scientific evidence”. (The Conversation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

3
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

4
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

5
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

6
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

7
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

8
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

9
Business

Merger: HDFC 4th most valuable bank of world

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Congress leader Partap Bajwa to clarify stand on Himachal’s ‘claim’ over Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP leaders meet at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai residence; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently...

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Two ‘village volunteers’ killed in exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen in Manipur

Heavy exchange of fire underway, casualties likely to go up

88 people killed in accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra since December 2022: Official

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held