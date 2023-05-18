 Cancer cells use new fuel in absence of sugar: Study : The Tribune India

Cancer cells use new fuel in absence of sugar: Study

Pancreatic tumours have few functioning blood vessels and can’t easily access nutrients that come from the bloodstream, like glucose

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI file



ANI

Washington, May 18

A new nutrition source for pancreatic cancer cells has been discovered by researchers at the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Centre. Uridine is a substance that provides insight into both biological processes and potential treatment paths.

The findings, published in Nature, show that cancer cells can adapt when they don’t have access to glucose. Researchers have previously identified other nutrients that serve as fuel sources for pancreatic cancer; this study adds uridine to the catalog.

Pancreatic tumours have few functioning blood vessels and can’t easily access nutrients that come from the bloodstream, like glucose. Costas Lyssiotis, Ph.D., Maisel Research Professor of Oncology and lead investigator of the study, explained that without the right nutrients, the cancer cells get hungry. “We know they still grow, obviously, but what are they using to grow?” he said. “These findings show that, under certain circumstances, uridine is one of those fuels.”

Asked about impact, Zeribe Nwosu, Ph.D., one of the co-first authors in the study, says “the ability of cancer to switch to alternative nutrients has fascinated me for a long time. Blocking such compensatory switches could lead us to new treatments and that’s the door we hope this study will open”.

Uridine is present in the tumor microenvironment, but its exact source, and how cancer cells access it, remains a mystery. “Part of the picture is it’s in the bloodstream, but we don’t know where it’s coming from specifically,” said Lyssiotis. “Likely, it’s coming from multiple places, and so far we haven’t been able to pin it to a single source.”

Events that Lyssiotis refers to as “times of crisis” -- when cells don’t have enough nutrients, because of limited blood access and/or intense competition between cells -- could be a clue as to why, and where, cells turn to uridine. “The cancer cells seem to be sensing the concentrations of glucose and uridine in the local environment to inform their adaptation,” says Matt Ward, another co-first author.

Lyssiotis’ team recognises this unknown regulatory process, as well as a cancer-promoting mutation in the KRAS gene, which is common in pancreatic cancer, as two ways that cancer cells control their usage of uridine.

Lyssiotis and his team have been working on this research for nearly a decade alongside their collaborators in the Sadanandam lab at the Institute for Cancer Research in London. They used a technology that screens hundreds of different nutrients to see which ones support pancreatic cancer growth. Typically, researchers look at standard nutrients like sugar, protein and fat, but Lyssiotis’s team took an unbiased approach.

“We used a large panel with over 20 pancreatic cell lines and around 200 different nutrients to assess different ways pancreatic cancer cells grow,” he explained. “What do they actually metabolise? This method led us to discover uridine.” This method offers therapeutic insight, too. The findings showed that uridine is metabolized by the enzyme uridine phoshorylase-1, or UPP1. Blocking UPP1 had a major impact on the growth of pancreatic tumors in mice, findings that suggest the importance of testing drugs that block uridine as possible new treatment options.

“There’s potential to better understand and treat pancreatic cancer with new drug targets and new therapeutic approaches,” said Sadanandam, co-author on the study. 

More research is needed to determine the best way to move this discovery to the clinic.

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

