 Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study : The Tribune India

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Environmental phthalates may cause increased growth of uterine fibroids

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Photo for representation only. Thinkstock



PTI

Washington, November 15

Environmental phthalates -- toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products -- may cause increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumours among women, according to a study.

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. Although phthalates are known to be toxic, they are currently unbanned in the US, they said.

"These toxic pollutants are everywhere, including food packaging, hair and makeup products, and more, and their usage is not banned," said study corresponding author Serdar Bulun, from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, US.

"These are more than simply environmental pollutants. They can cause specific harm to human tissues," Bulun said.

Fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus. Fibroids are almost always not cancerous. Not all women with fibroids have symptoms.

Bulun said up to 80 per cent of all women may develop a fibroid tumor during their lifetime.

One-quarter of these women become symptomatic with excessive and uncontrolled uterine bleeding, anemia, miscarriages, infertility and large abdominal tumors necessitating technically difficult surgeries.

The study, published in the journal PNAS, found that women with a high exposure to certain phthalates such as DEHP and its metabolites have a high risk for having a symptomatic fibroid.

DEHP  is used as a plasticiser to increase the durability of products such as shower curtains, car upholstery, lunchboxes, shoes and more.

Previous epidemiological studies have consistently indicated an association between phthalate exposure and uterine fibroid growth, but this study explains the mechanisms behind that link.

The scientists discovered exposure to DEHP may activate a hormonal pathway that activates an environmentally responsive receptor (AHR) to bind to our genetic material, DNA, and cause increased growth of fibroid tumours.

"Interestingly, AHR was cloned in the early '90s as the receptor for dioxin, the key toxin in the agent orange," Bulun said.

"The use of agent orange during the Vietnam war caused significant reproductive abnormalities in the exposed populations; and dioxin and AHR were thought to be responsible for this," the scientist added. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

2
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

3
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

4
Nation

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

5
Nation

Religious conversion by force, allurement or fraudulent means 'very serious' matter: Supreme Court

6
Brand Connect

New Slim Keto + ACV Gummies Review - Scam or Real Quick Shot Slim Candy Keto Gummies?

7
World

US President Biden discusses Taiwan with Chinese counterpart Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

8
Punjab

Punjab: Former superintending engineer gets 4 years in jail in corruption case

9
Trending

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

10
World

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 staffers: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter
World

Elon Musk fires employee who publicly corrected him on Twitter

Manali gets season’s first snowfall
Himachal

Manali gets season’s first snowfall

Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Top News

Shraddha Walker’s father suspects ‘love jihad’ angle, demands death penalty for Aaftab

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

‘Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feard he will kill her that day but...’ friends narrate their side of story

'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story

Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile

Aaftab had sex with several women while his live-in partner Shraddha’s body remained in fridge

Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator

To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil a sense of security among people

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Children’s Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Panel imposes ~9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on Chandigarh MC for defying norms

Panchkula: Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

DRI seizes foreign currency worth Rs 1.52 crore at Amritsar, Chandigarh airports

Panchkula: Protesting residents evicted in late-night swoop at Jhuriwala

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawall afrom dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Delhi Police to seek details of Aftab Poonawalla from dating app as he met a woman via Bumble soon after the murder

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

Shraddha Walker's father suspects 'love jihad' angle, demands death penalty for killer Aaftab

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Man’s body found stuffed inside suitcase in Jalandhar

Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station

Misbehaviour with doctors at Civil Hospital, staff go on strike

Roadways buses remain off road, passengers troubled

CM gives nod to ring road for Bilga village

Light showers, dip in temperature improve air quality across district

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Major fire breaks out in 2 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests in Ludhiana highlight poor amenities

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by civic body

Properties of tax defaulters to be sealed by Patiala civic body

Intensify measures to curb vector-borne diseases: Patiala DC

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Sports shop gutted in Patiala village; no one hurt

Naib tehsildar recruitment 'scam': 3 held by Patiala police