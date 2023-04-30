 Children spending more sedentary time during week since Covid restriction lifted: Study : The Tribune India

Children spending more sedentary time during week since Covid restriction lifted: Study

An area of concern for policymakers, schools, and parents

Children spending more sedentary time during week since Covid restriction lifted: Study

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



ANI

Washington, April 30

According to a new research, children are still more sedentary during the week, even if their physical activity levels in the UK have largely reverted to pre-pandemic levels.

By the summer of last year, 41 per cent of kids had achieved the required daily allowance of an hour of moderate to strenuous physical activity, according to the study, which was conducted under the direction of the University of Bristol. Even though this is an improvement over the Covid-19 pandemic's immediate aftermath, when only 37 per cent of children were found to be fulfilling this goal, most children were still falling short.

Children are more sedentary during the week since public lockdown restrictions lifted, spending an extra 13 minutes on average daily being inactive according to the findings.

Lead author Russ Jago, Professor of Physical Activity and Public Health, said: "It's encouraging that on average children's physical activity levels are back to where they were before the pandemic.

"But it's taken nearly a year since the last public lockdown was lifted, and children's increased sedentary time during the week has persisted, which is an area of concern for policymakers, schools, and parents." The study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research, measured the physical activity levels of 393 children aged 10 to 11 years old between June and December 2021 and a further 436 children of the same age between January and July last year. Children and a parent or carer wore an accelerometer to measure their physical activity and answered a questionnaire. Participants came from 28 schools in the Bristol area. This information was compared with data from nearly 1,300 children and their parents from 50 schools in the same area before the pandemic. On average, parents were found to participate in eight minutes more moderate to vigorous physical activity at weekends than before the pandemic.

Physical activity is vital for children's health and well-being. The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend all children and young people should take part in an hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. This is an activity that gets children slightly hot, slightly sweaty, and out of breath. The Chief Medical Officers also advise children should limit the amount of time they spend being sedentary, which means sitting or lying down, except when sleeping, for extended periods.

Co-author Dr Ruth Salway, Senior Research Associate in Epidemiology and Statistics, said: "The findings suggest physical activity is susceptible to disruptions in provision and leisure opportunities, and highlight that still not enough 10 to 11-year-olds meet the guidelines. On the flipside, it's great to see how the pandemic may have encouraged parents to be more active and it looks like these habits may be continuing."  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

3
Ludhiana

7 AAP leaders arrested on extortion charge

4
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

5
Nation

Twitter blocks ANI, NDTV official handles

6
Haryana

High levels of nickel, benzene found in air near Panipat thermal station

7
Trending

Narendra Modi among world leaders in AI-generated 'rockstar' pictures for 'World Leadership Music Concert'

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

9
Comment Touchstones

Old New Delhi to Newer Delhi

10
Punjab

Rs 196 cr for infra at Patiala medical college

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ creates history with 100th episode today, live broadcast at UN headquarters

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

Services of the contractual employees, who have completed tw...

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat over ‘Ravana’ remarks against Rajasthan CM Gehlot

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint file...

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

Dantewada blast: Police release photo of IED blast mastermind

The mastermind has been identified as Jagdish


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Delhi Police provide security to 7 women wrestlers who complained against WFI chief

Mega parent-teacher meeting held in Delhi government, MCD schools

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Delhi: 22-year-old stabbed to death for refusing cigarette

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

6 killed due to gas leak from factory in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management