Kanpur, January 6
The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh is turning deadlier by the day. In Kanpur, on Thursday, 25 persons died due to heart attack and brain stroke.
Seventeen of these died even before they could be given any medical aid.
According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attack and brain attack.
According to the control room of the Cardiology Institute, 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday.
Of these, 41 patients who were in critical condition, were admitted. Seven heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition died due to cold. Apart from this, 15 patients were brought to emergency in a brought dead condition.
Professor Vinay Krishna, director of cardiology, said that patients should be protected from cold in this weather.
A faculty member in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, "Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible."
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...