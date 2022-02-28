Covid-19 originated in animals at Wuhan market, find studies

Researchers found that environmental samples that tested positive for the virus were strongly associated with the vendors selling live animals

Covid-19 originated in animals at Wuhan market, find studies

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Washington, February 28

The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which cause COVID-19, originated in animals and spread to humans in late 2019 at the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, two new studies suggest.

The first study used spatial analysis to show that the earliest known COVID-19 cases, diagnosed in December 2019, were centered on the Wuhan market.

The researchers found that environmental samples that tested positive for the virus were strongly associated with the vendors selling live animals.

“We used the maps in the WHO mission’s report on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 to extract latitude and longitude for most of the known COVID-19 cases from Wuhan with symptom onset in December 2019,” Michael Worobey, a professor at the University of Arizona, US, tweeted.

“We found that cases in December were both nearer to, and more centered on, the Huanan market than could be expected… Its epicenter was at the market,” said Worobey, who was the author on the both the research papers.

A second study found that the two major viral lineages were the result of at least two events in which the virus jumped from animals to humans.

The first transmission most likely happened in late November or early December 2019, and the other lineage was probably introduced within weeks of the first event, the researchers said.

These findings define the narrow window between when SARS-CoV-2 first jumped into humans and when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, they said.

“As with SARS-CoV-1 in 2002 and 2003, SARS-CoV-2 emergence likely resulted from multiple zoonotic events,” the authors wrote in the second research paper.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed studies, however, could not identify an animal at the market that spread the virus to humans.

“We show that, contrary to what some may have believed, wished to believe or asserted, live mammals susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 were present at the Huanan market in the crucial months of November and December 2019,” he added.

The findings support a report published last year in The lancet journal which was compiled by two dozen biologists, ecologists, epidemiologists, physicians, public health experts and veterinarians from around the world.

The report had concluded that there was no scientifically validated evidence to support the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory in China, and that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

West cuts Russia off SWIFT, India explores alternatives

2
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

3
World

Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy

4
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

5
Trending

Viral video: Woman breaks down after spotting martyred brother’s name at National War Memorial

6
Nation

Russia, Ukraine agree to hold talks; Vladimir Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

7
World

US expands interview waiver for visa seekers

8
Nation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

9
Nation

PM Modi holds high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

10
World

Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
World

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

Ukrainian delegation for talks with Russia arrives in Belarus

Ceasefire talks begin between Kyiv and Moscow as Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine talks begin at Belarus border four days after...

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; ministers likely to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation

The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

Indian economy grows by 5.4 per cent in October-December

China’s economy grew by 4 per cent in same period

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine

The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Cities

View All

Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Amritsar: Bhandari Bridge partially open but traffic woes still the same

Making do with biscuits, chips amid shelling in Ukrain

Amritsar: Activist smells a rat in street light project

Day 1 of pulse polio drive: 1.5 lakh kids administered drops in Amritsar district

Vishesh Gupta murder: Police nab J&K resident

UKRAINE CRISIS: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Ukraine: Many holed up in bunkers sans food, water

Another Bathinda village vows action against peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

PGI footfall rises, now at pre-Covid numbers

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Two held for attack on Panchkula mining team

Open House: What should be done to streamline traffic on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch?

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Anxious parents want their kids back home

Anxious parents want their kids back home

No end to ordeal, Indians turned away from border

At Kharkiv, students take refuge in metro bunkers

20 Hoshiarpur youth stranded in Ukraine

Parents demand wards' repatriation

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Panchkula bizman found dead in city hotel room

Road cave-in on Ishmeet Road poses danger to commuters

2 smugglers held with 1.29-kg heroin

With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

11 test positive

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

1.07L kids get polio drops in Patiala

Students showcase talent at Spring Fest in Patiala school

Punjabi University students unhappy over working of examination branch

Special children take part in Science Week celebrations at Punjabi University