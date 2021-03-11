Covid decline may be giving rise to other viruses like flu, TB: Report

Reduced exposure due to Covid restrictions may have lowered immunity to infectious diseases, making people more vulnerable to new outbreaks, reports CNBC

Covid decline may be giving rise to other viruses like flu, TB: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

Washington, June 10

Even as global cases of Covid-19 are on the decline, a number of other viruses such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, tuberculosis, and monkeypox are on the rise, and have also exhibited strange behaviours in recent months, according to a media report.

Health experts state that reduced exposure due to Covid restrictions may have lowered immunity to infectious diseases, making people more vulnerable to new outbreaks, CNBC reported. The report noted that during Covid the diseases caused by these viruses were subdued.

Flu during winters of 2020 and 2021 in the US was one of the mildest on record both in terms of deaths and hospitalisations. But as Covid abated and restrictions were removed, the virus-led diseases began ticking upward beginning February and extending well into summers.

“We’ve never seen a flu season in the US extend into June,” Dr. Scott Roberts, associate medical director for infection prevention at Yale New Haven Hospital, was quoted as saying.

“Covid has clearly had a very big impact on that. Now that people have unmasked, places are opening up, we’re seeing viruses behave in very odd ways that they weren’t before,” he added.

Respiratory syncytial virus, a cold-like virus common during winter months, exhibited an uptick last summer, with cases surging among children in Europe, the US and Japan.

Adenovirus 41, usually responsible for gastrointestinal illness, is suspected to be the reason behind acute hepatitis among young children - infecting about 700 children in 34 countries and claiming 10 lives. Further, Washington state in the US has seen the worst flare-up of tuberculosis in 20 years, the report said.

Another is the monkeypox outbreak that has over 1,000 confirmed and suspected cases emerging in 29 non-endemic countries.

At least two genetically distinct variants of the rare viral infection typically found in Central and West Africa, has been detected in the US, likely stemming from two different spillover infections from animals to humans, The World Health Organisation noted earlier last week that the virus, whose symptoms include fever and skin lesions, may have been going undetected in society for “months or possibly a couple of years”.

DNA sequencing of the monkeypox virus by researchers at the University of Edinburgh in the UK showed that the virus has been circulating since 2017.

The recent outbreak is the first ever to be seen in non-endemic countries outside Africa, and being manifest in men who have sex with men, even after not being a sexually trnasmitted disease. In addition, symptoms are also appearing in new ways.

“Patients are presenting differently than we were previously taught,” said Roberts, noting that some infected patients are bypassing initial flu-like symptoms and immediately developing rashes and lesions, specifically and unusually on the genitals and anus.

“There’s a lot of unknowns that do make me uneasy. We are seeing very atypical behaviours in a number of ways for a number of viruses,” he said.

Besides Covid-induced restrictions and mask-wearing over the past two years, the viruses were also missed as public health surveillance that were largely focussed on curbing pandemic, the experts said.

Covid-led lockdowns also curtailed childhood vaccinations, potentially raising the risks of other vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles and pertussis.

“During the Covid pandemic, access to primary care, including childhood vaccinations, was unavailable to many children,” Jennifer Horney, professor of epidemiology at the University of Delaware, told CNBC.

“To prevent increases in these diseases, catch-up vaccination campaigns are needed globally,” she added. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

2
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

4
Nation

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Lodged in Tihar, gangsters call the shots

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Supplier of arms' among 2 detained

7
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

8
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

9
Punjab

Channi aide arrested for illegal mining

10
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1; counting begins ...

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting begins in Haryana after EC rejects BJP plea seeking cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Congress candidate Ajay Maken terms allegations levelled by ...

Massive protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

In Jhankhand's Ranchi, police fire in air and resort to bato...

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

The voting took place just before Iranian Foreign Minister H...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Police said singer's death was an organised and brazen killi...

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire