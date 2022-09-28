 Covid vaccination can affect menstrual cycle length, says study : The Tribune India

Covid vaccination can affect menstrual cycle length, says study

Researchers find a 0.71 day increase after the first vaccine dose and a 0.56 day increase after the second shot

Covid vaccination can affect menstrual cycle length, says study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Washington, September 28

COVID-19 vaccination is associated with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day, a study published in the British Medical Journal has found.

The researchers from Oregon Health & Science University, US, determined that on average, vaccinated people experienced an increase of less than one day in each menstrual cycle in which they were vaccinated.

They found a 0.71 day increase after the first vaccine dose and a 0.56 day increase after the second shot. The study found that women who received both doses in a single cycle experienced a 3.91 day increase in cycle length.

After vaccination, cycle length had increased by only 0.02 days for individuals who received one dose per cycle, and by 0.85 days for those who received both doses in one cycle, compared to participants who were not vaccinated.

Changes in cycle length did not differ according to the type of vaccine received, the researchers noted.

A change in cycle length of less than eight days is considered within the normal range of variation, they said.

Although small menstrual changes may not be meaningful to health care professionals and researchers, the study authors noted that perceived changes in a bodily function linked to fertility may be alarming to those experiencing it and could contribute to vaccine hesitancy.

A total of 19,622 individuals participated in the large, international study. Of these, 14,936 were vaccinated and 4,686 were not.

The researchers analysed data on at least three consecutive cycles before vaccination and at least one cycle after.

Data from at least four consecutive cycles were analysed over a similar time interval for unvaccinated participants.

Of the total, 1,342 participants experienced a change in cycle length of eight or more days, comprising 6.2 per cent of vaccinated individuals and 5 per cent of unvaccinated individuals.

Women who were younger and who had a longer cycle length before vaccination were more likely to experience the increase. The researchers analysed de-identified data from the fertility tracking app, Natural Cycles.

Users of the app provided it information on their temperature and their menstrual cycles.

Worldwide rollout of COVID-19 vaccines allowed the study authors to expand on their original study of people in the US.

The study included data from participants throughout the world, but most were from the UK (32 per cent), the US and Canada (29 per cent) and Europe (34 per cent).

In addition to the messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), participants received vaccines made from engineered viruses (AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik), and inactivated viruses (Covaxin, Sinopharm, and Sinovac).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

3
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

5
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

6
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

7
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

8
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

9
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

10
Nation

Watch: ‘Ghost video’ in Varanasi creates panic, police register case

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

Cong chief poll: Digvijay arriving in Delhi tonight amid buzz of paper filing; Gehlot in Delhi too

The process of nominations ends on September 30 with only Sh...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh airport named after Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested