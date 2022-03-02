Covid vaccine-induced antibodies don't protect against Omicron, booster critical

Covid vaccine-induced antibodies don't protect against Omicron, booster critical

Reuters file photo

PTI

Washington, March 2

Antibodies produced by two-doses of mRNA vaccines against the original and early variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus wane substantially over time, and offer essentially no protection against Omicron, according to a study that highlights the importance of a booster dose.

In a previous study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, the same research team found that a third Covid-19 mRNA vaccine booster dose produced effective levels of neutralising antibodies against Omicron.

The mRNA vaccines such the Pfizer and Moderna preventives teach our cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response inside our bodies.

The new study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, examined antibodies in serum samples from 48 health care professionals with experimental versions of the parent virus and the Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants.

"Our new work shows that two doses of mRNA vaccine do not offer protection against Omicron, and even having a breakthrough infection on top of vaccine does not help much. But our earlier study showed that the booster can really rescue the shortcomings of the two doses," said Shan-Lu Liu, the senior author of both studies and a virology professor at Ohio State University, US.

"Serum samples were collected pre-vaccination, three to four weeks after a first vaccine dose, three to four weeks after a second vaccine dose and six months after the second vaccine," Liu said.

Neutralising antibodies that block viral particles' entry into host cells are considered the gold standard of protection against Covid-19 infection.

"There was a substantial increase in neutralising antibodies after the second dose against every variant except the Omicron variant," said first author of the study, John Evans, a PhD student at Ohio State University.

"From the second dose to six months later, there was an at least five-fold drop in immunity, even against the parent virus," Evans said.

Twelve of the samples came from people suspected to have had a Covid-19 infection—at time points ranging from before vaccination to after two vaccine doses—based on a different kind of antibody testing.

Although the findings suggested a breakthrough Covid-19 infection on top of vaccination increased immunity against most versions of the virus, antibodies from only one individual with previous infection reached levels that could put up a reasonable fight against Omicron.

"Overall, nobody in this study had good immunity against Omicron," said Liu.

The experimental viruses were what are called pseudoviruses—a non-infectious viral core decorated with different SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins on the surface structured to match known mutations in the variants studied.

The researchers used a special method to detect neutralising antibodies in the health professionals' blood samples to account for the varying levels of antibodies produced by individuals.

"Individuals did respond very differently to the first dose, and the same was true for the second dose," Liu said.

Results also showed that people who received the Pfizer mRNA vaccine produced about two-fold lower levels of neutralising antibodies than those who received the Moderna preventive.

Men also had significantly higher antibody levels compared to women against all variants over the post-vaccination time points, the researchers said.

Liu noted the dramatic reduction in immunity six months after two vaccine doses and the finding of the earlier study that a booster protects against Omicron highlight how important a third shot is to avoiding infection.

"After the second vaccine dose, the neutralising antibodies effective against Omicron dropped 23-fold, but with a booster shot, immunity dropped only three- to four-fold—which is comparable to booster effectiveness previously reported against the Delta variant," he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

2
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

3
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

4
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

5
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

6
Punjab

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

7
Nation

Opposition slams Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over NEET remark amid Ukraine crisis

8
Nation

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

9
World

5,000 Russian soldiers dead or captured

10
World

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

A 3rd world war will involve Nuclear weapons: Russian foreign minister

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately

Told to proceed to Pesochin, Babaye and Bezlyudovka as soon ...

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

Working on providing safe passage to Indians from conflict zones in Ukraine: Russia

At a media briefing, Russian Ambassador-designate Denis Alip...

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation

Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs 4 cr from Amritsar airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

Residents flay hike in price of packaged milk

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of Ludhiana district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Ludhiana families pray for safe return of their children from Ukraine

Polling staff await election duty allowance

Work on international sairport project in Halwara picks up pace

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district