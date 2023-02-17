Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

IANS
San Francisco, February 17
A team of researchers found that the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swabs, a new study has shown.
The researchers analysed samples from patients diagnosed with the disease by conventional methods and admitted to hospital, according to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.
SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 18.2 per cent of the samples, suggesting this method could be an alternative to the conventional swabbing method, which is unpleasant.
"Initially, we set out to develop a diagnostic test based on an easier collection of material without causing patient discomfort. Nasal and nasopharyngeal swabbing is not only unpleasant but also often performed incorrectly. For people with a nasal septum deviation, it can be a problem," said Luiz Fernando Manzoni Lourencone, the last author of the article.
"We took the view that tear sampling would be easy to execute and more tolerable. We succeeded in showing this to be feasible. Among the limitations of the study was not knowing whether the amount of liquid collected for the test influences its result," he added.
Moreover, the study cohort comprised 61 hospitalised patients, with 28 testing negative and 33 positive for Covid-19 by RT-qPCR via nasopharyngeal swab.
Tears were analysed from all 33 positives and from 14 of the 28 negatives.
The findings suggest that the probability of detecting the virus in tears is greater when the patient has a high viral load, which can lead to viremia in body fluids, Lourencone said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it
Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...