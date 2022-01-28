Delay in diagnosis, stigma and incorrect treatment major challenges in tackling TB: Official

New Delhi, January 28
Delay in diagnosis, stigma and incorrect treatment are major challenges in tackling tuberculosis and the corporate sector can play an important role in addressing them, a senior health ministry official said.
Addressing a corporate summit on TB and lung health organised by ASSOCHAM, Dr Rajendra Joshi, DDG (TB), Central TB Division, Health Ministry, said investing in tuberculosis is not just a social cause but will also give corporations good returns because it will reduce the health care costs and it also gives a morale boost to its workers.
He listed out three major challenges in tackling tuberculosis - delay in diagnosis, stigma and incorrect treatment.
Joshi said the corporate sector can play an important role in addressing all these three challenges.
“Other than this, we can also get corporations to partner with the (tuberculosis) program in setting up health infrastructure, access to TB screening etc,” he said.
