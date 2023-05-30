 Delay in seeking treatment key reason behind deaths due to acute cardiac events: Study : The Tribune India

Delay in seeking treatment key reason behind deaths due to acute cardiac events: Study

The primary reason for delay identified in all studies has been lack of awareness of the symptoms related to MI or stroke

Delay in seeking treatment key reason behind deaths due to acute cardiac events: Study

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 30

Delay in seeking proper treatment is the key reason behind a large number of deaths due to acute cardiac events or stroke, according to a study published in the Lancet.   

The study, conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, stated that only a small proportion of patients with cardiac and stroke emergencies reach health facilities early. It said addressing the reasons for delays at multiple levels in reaching the facilities could prevent such deaths.

"Lack of timely care is a predictor of poor outcomes in acute cardiovascular emergencies, including stroke. Delayed presentation leads to delay or failure to provide the most beneficial therapies like thrombolysis for myocardial infarction/ischemic stroke leading to poorer disease outcomes. It is estimated that interventions that reduce delays in care in patients with myocardial infarction (MI) could decrease risk of mortality by 30 per cent," the study funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. 

The doctors assessed the presence of delay in seeking appropriate care among those who died due to cardiac/stroke emergencies in a community in northern India and identified the reasons and determinants of this delay.

This descriptive study was conducted in two out of three tehsils (Badkhal and Ballabgarh) of Faridabad district of Haryana with an estimated population of 21 lakh in 2020-21.

A social audit was conducted among all civil-registered premature (30–69 years) deaths due to acute cardiac event or stroke in the district.

The three-delays model was used to qualitatively classify the delays in care seeking -- deciding to seek care, reaching appropriate health facility (AHF) and initiating definitive treatment.

Based on the estimated time from symptom onset to reaching AHF, patients were classified as early (reached within one hour) or delayed arrivers.

Mixed-effect logistic regression with postal code was used as a random effect to identify determinants of delayed arrival.

Findings showed that only 10.8 per cent of the deceased reached an AHF within one hour.

"We noted level-1 delay in 38.4 per cent (60 per cent due to non-recognition of seriousness); level-2 delay in 20 per cent (40 per cent due to going to inappropriate facility) and level-3 delay in 10.8 per cent (57 per cent due to lack of affordability)," the study stated.

The primary reason for delay identified in all studies has been lack of awareness of the symptoms related to MI or stroke resulting in non-recognition of the severity of their illness, the study said.

As part of the study, 2,466 verbal autopsies were assessed, of which 761 (30.8 per cent) autopsies were classified as due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

The delays identified in the study pointed to the need for interventions at population and health system levels. There have been many health system initiatives in India to reduce delays in cardiac and stroke care.

These health system interventions should be supplemented by efforts to create public awareness in recognising symptoms of heart attack and stroke and by improving insurance coverage for these life threatening conditions. Community educational campaigns to improve symptom awareness to promote early recognition and care-seeking and use of ambulances have been shown to be effective.

Training of formal and informal primary care providers to recognise these conditions and refer them to an appropriate hospital has also proved useful, the study added.

 

#AIIMS #Lancet

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

3
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

4
Bathinda

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

5
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

6
Sports

IPL Final: Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL title for record-equalling fifth time

7
Nation

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

8
Delhi

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

9
Chandigarh

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

10
Punjab

Punjab govt to digitise all land records, to be available on a single click

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

Sakshi Malik posts a message on social media

8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

Locals, CRPF and police personnel rush to the spot and launc...

Delhi teen’s killer boyfriend ‘changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

The accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they h...

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma denies the relief to the AAP lea...

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams

How ChatGPT, electronic devices were used to cheat in Telangana Public Service Commission exams


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Punjab-origin gangster Amarpreet Samra shot in Canada

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

5 months on, Qaumi Insaaf Morcha protest continues on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

Delhi murder: People have lost faith in law-and-order system, says Bharadwaj; Delhi govt announces compensation

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Arvind Kejriwal, discusses water agreements

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Barjinder Singh Hamdard seeks 10 days to appear before Vigilance in Jang-e-Azadi memorial case

No change in broadcast of Akashvani's Punjabi news bulletins

Protest over broken road in Phagwara, traffic blocked

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Farmers demand MSP; submit memo to Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing