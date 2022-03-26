Drinking coffee could benefit heart, help you live longer: Study

For all the studies, the researchers used data from UK Biobank, which follows the health outcomes of more than 500,000 people for at least 10 years

Drinking coffee could benefit heart, help you live longer: Study

Photo for representational purpose only.

New York, March 26  

Contrary to worries among some doctors and the public, drinking coffee may protect your heart instead of causing or worsening heart problems, find a new study.

According to three research abstracts, drinking two to three cups of coffee daily has been associated with a 10 per cent to 15 per cent lower risk of getting heart disease, heart failure or a heart rhythm problem, or dying early for any reason, CNN reported.

"We found coffee drinking had either a neutral effect -- meaning that it did no harm -- or was associated with benefits to heart health," said researcher Peter M. Kistler from the University of Melbourne.

For all the studies, the researchers used data from UK Biobank, which follows the health outcomes of more than 500,000 people for at least 10 years.

When joining the registry, participants reported that their coffee consumption fell on a range from up to a cup to six cups or more daily.

The authors of the current research wanted to examine the relationship between coffee drinking and heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias); cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease, heart failure and stroke; and total and heart-related deaths among people with and without heart disease.

The first study focused on more than 382,500 adults who did not have heart disease and was age 57 on average. Participants who drank two to three cups of coffee daily had the lowest risk for later developing the heart problems the study focused on, the researchers found.

People who drank roughly one cup of coffee per day had the lowest risk of having a stroke or dying from cardiovascular disease.

Another study looked into the relationships between different types of coffee -- caffeinated ground, caffeinated instant and decaffeinated -- and the same health outcomes. Whether the decaf coffee was ground or instant wasn't specified.

Drinking one to five cups of ground or instant coffee a day was linked with lower risks of having arrhythmia, heart disease or failure, or stroke. Drinking two to three cups of any type of coffee every day was associated with a lower risk of dying early or from heart disease.

Participants analysed in a third study were those who already had arrhythmia or a type of cardiovascular disease. For people with cardiovascular disease, no level of coffee intake was found to be linked with developing arrhythmia.

Of the adults with arrhythmia, coffee intake -- especially one cup per day -- was associated with a lesser risk of premature death.

--IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab anti-corruption helpline: 1st arrest as clerk lands in vigilance net after complaint on anti-graft helpline

2
Punjab

Punjab construction activities take hit as sand prices skyrocket

3
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

4
Punjab

Power crisis looms in Punjab as coal prices soar

5
Punjab Election

Navjot Sidhu slams AAP for seeking Centre's aid

6
Punjab

Bathinda MLA refuses official vehicle, security

7
Trending

‘Pushpa hai mai, jhukega nahi,’ netizens can’t resist posting rib-tickling memes over David Warner-Shaheen Afridi faceoff

8
Punjab

Punjab ex-MLAs to get pension for only 1 term

9
Nation

Not right to shut down units over mere technical irregularity: SC

10
Punjab

Supreme Court asks Centre to immediately look into Rajoana's mercy plea in Beant Singh assassination case

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO

The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener

Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy

Issues a video address to the nation on Friday

When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...

Congress to run three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7

Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...

Cities

View All

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Murder turns out to be case of contract killing

Change of uniforms by schools burns a hole in parents' pockets

Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Amritsar: Two nabbed for teacher's murder

1,500 plaints heard during special camps by Amritsar police

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

39th edition of ‘Hunar Haat’ begins in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Patients turned away for two hours at PGI OPDs

Chandigarh: Schools' association moves High Court in fee matter

Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board puts up 16 units for auction, able to sell only two

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi’s ‘Rozgaar Budget’ aims for 20 lakh jobs in five years

Delhi govt to set up electronic city to create 80,000 jobs: Manish Sisodia

3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Delhi teen's body found inside travel bag with slit throat

NSE co-location case: Delhi court seeks CBI’s response on Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea

Now, get IELTS coaching at nominal cost

Now, get IELTS coaching in Jalandhar at nominal cost

Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

15-yr-old dies due to epileptic seizure at Jalandhar's theme park

After 21 years, family from Pakistan residing in Jalandhar takes oath of Indian citizenship

Sartaj's Sufi songs enthral audience at Hoshiarpur's Crafts Bazaar

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

After protest by deceased’s kin, ASI booked for abetting suicide

Speed up work to transform Buddha Nullah into ‘dariya’: Gogi to MC officials

Woman dies; 4 test +ve in dist

Shop burgled, jewellery worth Rs4 lakh stolen

Regional EPFO settles 3.68 lakh claims worth Rs710 cr in 2021-22

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third