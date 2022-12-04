 Experts cite lack of awareness why many don’t seek treatment for OCD : The Tribune India

Experts cite lack of awareness why many don’t seek treatment for OCD

OCD is twice as prevalent as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is the fourth most common psychiatric disorder, experts said

Experts cite lack of awareness why many don’t seek treatment for OCD

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, December 4

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is the fifth most disabling psychiatric condition but not many people seek treatment for it, experts said on Sunday.

According to WHO, only about 35 per cent to 40 per cent of people suffering from the disorder seek therapy. The number of people who receive evidence-based treatment for the disorder is fewer than 10 per cent.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is twice as prevalent as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and is the fourth most common psychiatric disorder, experts said.

Throwing light on the reasons why not many people seek treatment for OCD, Dr Neelesh Tiwari, a neuropsychiatrist at World Brain Centre Hospital, Delhi, said the reason is a lack of awareness and understanding of the disorder.

“What is needed is spreading awareness about OCD among the public. Specific treatment strategies can help patients with OCD regain control over symptoms, functioning, and the quality of life.” Dr Tiwary said treatment for OCD is very effective, and most people who receive treatment recover completely.

Depending on the severity, treatments range from a variety of medications to therapies.

“In mild cases, it has been found that therapies, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, are sufficient. In more severe cases, medication is prescribed. Anti-depressants are commonly prescribed to help with relieving anxiety,” Dr Tiwary said.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder can be identified by the presence of either obsessions or compulsions, or both. An intrusive and undesired pattern of thought, picture, or urge can be referred to as obsession.

Obsessions have their roots in an individual’s thinking. Compulsions are behaviours that a person engages in repeatedly as a result of feeling compelled to do so in response to an obsession. They are typically considered to be unreasonable or excessive by the individual, experts said.

According to Dr Nayamat Bawa, Head Psychologist, Iwill – ePsyClinic, “Sometimes diagnosing the obsessive-compulsive disorder can be difficult because its symptoms can be similar to those of other mental health illnesses. They can be detected by observing the compulsive behaviour of a person.” “Recent studies suggest that individuals who are more familiar with their diagnosis and have had previous interactions with mental health specialists are more likely to be receptive to considering other treatment options.

“On the other hand, a lack of understanding of the problem and a depressed mood may decrease an individual’s openness to seek treatment,” Dr Bawa said.

Dr Bhavna Barmi, Senior Psychologist at Fortis Escorts Health Institute said the two primary therapies for OCD are psychological treatment and medication. Cognitive behavioural therapy is a form of psychotherapy that many people who suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder find helpful.

“You will learn how to resist the temptation to perform your obsessive rituals by being exposed to the feared object or obsession, such as dirt, as part of cognitive behavioural therapy.

“A component of cognitive behavioural therapy is known as exposure and response prevention. Additionally, there are psychiatric medications that can assist in the management of OCD symptoms such as obsessions and compulsions,” Dr Barmi said.

She said that people suffering from OCD may have experienced being cut off from others and alone.

“You may assist persons who have the disorder in feeling supported and in obtaining the treatment they require by raising awareness of this problem. People should be educated about the realities of OCD,” Dr Barmi added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Indian-origin Canadian influencer and TikTok star Megha Thakur dies

2
Himachal

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

3
Nation

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak's new Army chief Asif Munir

4
Trending

Assam motor mechanic transforms Maruti Suzuki Swift into Lamborghini alike for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, planning Ferrari replica next

5
Punjab

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

7
Punjab

Power woes to end in Punjab as Jharkhand coal mine begins operations after 7 years

8
Nation

Actor Paresh Rawal booked by Kolkata Police for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

9
Haryana

Expressway project may disrupt Faridabad traffic for four days

10
Nation

NIA to court: Terrorist Rinda still absconding

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

The counting of votes will take place on December 7

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

In his speech at IFFI-2022, Lapid had said he was ‘disturbed...

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

Alert across country on drugs made by Baddi firm

The seized drugs are the spurious versions of leading brands...

Congress announces ‘Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra’ from January 26

Congress announces 'Hath se Hath Jodo Yatra' from January 26

The follow-up programme of Bharat Jodo Yatra will have yatra...

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Modern tech key to fighting war: Experts

Discuss Russia-Ukraine war, highlight emerging security chal...


Cities

View All

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Shift ISBT for permanent solution to traffic congestion: Amritsar residents

Stretch of problems: Poor management to blame for jams from Amritsar Railway Station Road to Bhandari Bridge

Tangled Mess: Risking life, vendors operating under transformers in Amritsar

Amritsar MC asked to remove roadside encroachments

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Chandigarh: Shifting of grain market may be delayed

Spurious Drugs: No FIR yet, onus on Chandigarh drug authority, says PGI

Chandigarh-Zirakpur side of elevated road thrown open

Chandigarh: Triangular Mayoral polls on the cards

Main shooter of Bhupi Rana gang held at Barwala

Delhi MCD poll LIVE updates: Voting under way for 250 municipal wards; 3-way contest between AAP, BJP and Congress

Delhi MCD poll: Voting concludes for 250 municipal wards; 45 per cent voter turnout recorded till 4 pm

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Delhi set for high-stakes civic elections today

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

State-level school games from Dec 6, but no funds released yet

District leaders make the cut as BJP rejigs state, central panels

Pilgrims irked over deplorable condition of Sachkhand Express

Grewal upset at exclusion of loyal workers

Kapurthala police bust interstate gang of robbers with arrest of 5

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

22 months on, project to develop Haibowal Leisure Valley hangs fire

Dist logs lowest farm fires in 3 years as kharif season ends

Mobile repair shop owner held with 22 phones

23 file nomination papers for DBA poll

District sees no fresh Covid case

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

No end to stray cattle menace on Patiala roads

Jai Inder Kaur appointed BJP state vice-president

Truck with 250 cartons of liquor impounded in Fatehgarh Sahib

Property dealer booked for encroachment on govt land

Chupki college girls emerge volleyball champs