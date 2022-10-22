 Experts link cancer with air pollution, warn about air quality of cities : The Tribune India

Experts link cancer with air pollution, warn about air quality of cities

'Current research published in Lancet has tried to explain how PM2.5 may cause cancer by causing inflammatory reactions and thus leading to cancer causing mutation'

Experts link cancer with air pollution, warn about air quality of cities

Vehicles are seen on a highway on a smoggy morning in New Delhi. Reuters file



Bengaluru, October 22

It is going from bad to worse when it comes to air quality in urban centres while scientific research has confirmed that sagging air conditions are causing cancer.

Dr Sandeep Nayak P, Director -- Department of Surgical Oncology and Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, stated that air pollution as a cause of cancer has slowly been shifting to the centrestage over the past few years.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "It is estimated that exposure to air pollution, second-hand smoke, radon, ultraviolet radiation, asbestos, certain chemicals and other pollutants causes over 10 per cent of all cancer cases in India, including Bengaluru."

He explained that over the past decades evidence that air pollution is linked to a range of cancers has been mounting. In 2013, a group of international experts, working for the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), looked at the findings of all the research that was available and concluded that air pollution causes cancer in humans - in particular, lung cancer.

"But what do these experts mean by 'air pollution'? The term is very broad and covers a host of 'nasties', including minuscule particles, tiny fragments of metals and gases.

"However, when it comes to cancer risk, research so far shows that tiny dust-like particles just millionths of a metre wide - so called 'particulate matter', or PM - are the main culprits. In particular, the smallest particles - less than 2.5 millionths of a metre across, known as PM2.5 - appear to be behind lung cancers caused by pollution," he said.

These are chiefly found in emissions from diesel engines - something IARC has ruled causes cancer in humans. The current research published in Lancet has tried to explain how PM2.5 may cause cancer by causing inflammatory reactions and thus leading to cancer causing mutation, he stated.

Actor and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar explained that "our country hasn't yet learned to build mega cities. We are building metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. We have destroyed and wiped out many lakes. We have created housing layouts, bus stands and industrial, shopping layouts and commercial establishments. How can a city be built like that?"

Bengaluru was the most beautiful city of India. It is completely wiped out because people are just making money in the name of smart city, he says.

Heblikar stated that "we have to understand what kind of people are living in this country. We have more than 40 crore people living below the poverty line, five to six crore people totally unemployed and there is a minister who says he wants to build roads which can be compared to American roads." The cities are wiping out water bodies, they are wiping out grasslands, shrubs, soil in the name of building cities and bringing foreign investment, how will people live? Heblikar questioned.

There is climate change in the world which is destroying agriculture, rivers, soil, forests and capacity to work. Is the government considering any of these things? They are just talking about investment, developing cities because there is a lot of money in it, he maintained.

The government must learn how to build small cities, towns, and villages. It is not about making one road to the village. Not only economic development, social, cultural development will have to be done.

If you go to NITI Ayog they will say, get mechanical equipment. But where is the money for farmers to buy equipment? They don't have money to buy fertilizers sometimes, Heblikar said.

"The PM says all countries must unite to address climate change issues. We are continuing with the same kind of development in India. Building cities and making money here and neglecting small towns, villages," he underlined.

"Look at the environment seriously, stop building big cities in India, develop small cities and towns and care for villages where our life is. Don't chase vehicles, too much technology, that only brings you wealth and younger generations are given that kind of education, they are chasing technology," said Heblikar.

"We have got a tremendous challenge of climate change. If we do not address climate change there will not be water, there will not be free air, good air and there will not be food. Food, water and air should be kept in mind," he added.

Agricultural scientist and biodiversity evangelist Dr A N Yallappa Reddy said that it is a known fact that every city in the country, especially its children and senior citizens, is suffering from all kinds of lung problems. Bengaluru's breathable air, he emphasised, is not up to the highest quality standards.

It has got a lot of problems because of construction and debris burning and vehicular traffic. The breathable air quality is not that good and affecting 40 per cent of the population, especially school going children and senior citizens, for the pleasure of a few people who want to burn crackers and release deadly particulate matter like nitrate, sulphur, carbon dioxide, he charged.

The concept of green crackers is nonsense. On what basis can they define green crackers? The sound and light are produced only when chemicals are used. So, people should not be fooled like this. Health is more important. We celebrate our festivals to improve our joy and health, not to suffer or create problems, Reddy stated. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

2
Punjab

'Khalistani', Indian supporters clash in Canada on Diwali night

3
Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather belongs to Ludhiana, kin say him becoming UK PM a moment of pride

4
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

5
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim names Honeypreet as 'Ruhani Didi'

6
Diaspora

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata are worth 730 million pounds, its twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III: Indian-origin MP Nadia

7
Trending

Viral video: 'It's revenge time...' Trevor Noah’s takedown on racist swipe at Rishi Sunak

8
Chandigarh

Tablets worth Rs 12 lakh gutted in Chandigarh's Sector 26

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Afsana Khan grilled by NIA for 5 hrs, Punjabi singer to go Live on Instagram at 3.30pm

10
Punjab

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Don't Miss

View All
Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about sharenting
Features

Should I post photos of my children online? Here's what new parents need to know about 'sharenting'

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia
Trending

22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

Maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village
Ludhiana

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’
Trending

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan' link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment'

Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Top News

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West

The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions

Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy

‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan goes live on Instagram to share ‘some special things’ related to Sidhu Moosewala

NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify

Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note


Cities

View All

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, his family pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar breathes better this Diwali

Amritsar residents fail to stick to two-hour window for bursting crackers

Akal Takht Jathedar questions govt's silence on conversions

Valour on display: Nihangs show their horse-riding skills on occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

Diwali Festivity: Cracker time norms go up in smoke in Chandigarh

At 179, Chandigarh sees highest burn, eye injury cases in four years

Cracker Ban: Panchkula cocks a snook

8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

17 sustain burns in Dera Bassi

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Ghaziabad: Retired cop’s son beaten to death with brick over parking dispute; incident caught on camera

Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes

Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Lakshmi, Ganesha images on currency notes

Delhi’s air quality improves, but still ‘poor’

AAP, BJP in war of words on ‘drop’ in bursting of crackers

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

Cracker curbs go up in smoke; 13 FIRs registered across Jalandhar

44 fire incidents on festival night in Jalandhar

Minor 'raped', found 30 km away from home in Kapurthala district

Day after, streets in Jalandhar strewn with waste

Business hit by dump in festive season: Urban Estate traders

Day after, city sees 2nd worst AQI in state

Day after, Ludhiana sees 2nd worst AQI in Punjab

Rishi Sunak's maternal grandpa belongs to Ludhiana village

Over 60 cases of burns reported in Ludhiana district

70 fire incidents in Ludhiana, 3 major

Doctor assaulted in Ludhiana Civil Hospital, 3 booked

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’

Farm fires, Diwali crackers choke Punjab, air quality dips from 'moderate' to 'poor'

Patiala residents flout restrictions, burst firecrackers till 1 am

Punjabi University's clone website creates flutter

24/7 emergency norms go for toss, Patiala's Mata Kaushalya Government Hospital ‘shuts’ gates at night

Patiala district reports 50 cases of burns