 Eye flu cases increasing among children, here are dos and don’ts : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Eye flu cases increasing among children, here are dos and don’ts

Eye flu cases increasing among children, here are dos and don’ts

Do not rub eyes and face and avoid touching face, wash/sanitise children’s hands frequently, consult doctor

Eye flu cases increasing among children, here are dos and don’ts

The eye flu cases are reported each year during monsoon season. iStock



ANI

New Delhi, July 27

With monsoon comes the risk of many diseases, including the eye infections.

Amid the incessant rainfall that lashed the national capital and other areas for past few weeks, there have been multiple cases of Conjunctivitis reported in Delhi NCR.

The eye flu cases are reported each year during monsoon season. Symptoms could be redness and itching in eyes.

Experts and doctors say children are more susceptible to eye infections. Also, along with eye infections, cases of cough and cold are also reported among children. Dr Soveeta Rath, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Strabismus and Neuro Ophthalmology Dr Shroff’s Charity Eye Hospital, Daryaganj, said, “We have observed a notable surge of 50 per cent in conjunctivitis cases in our OPDs now. Particularly affecting children and teenagers, these cases typically present with symptoms like redness, discharge, and foreign body sensation in the eyes.”

“It is necessary to maintain hygiene and keep our personal belongings separate, like towel hankies not to be shared to avoid spread to other family members and seek prompt medical help to manage these conditions effectively. These conditions effectively,” Dr Rath said.

Dr Anuj Mehta, Opthalmologist, Safdarjung hospital: “We are getting about 80-100 cases per day for last two days and 30 pc are children. As for precaution Hygiene is the main thing. Those who have conjunctivitis should avoid crowded places and children should avoid going to school. As it gets transmitted through touch, children should avoid touching their eyes and then touching other objects. They should keep their handkerchief and towels separate.”

“It’s highly transmissible for initial 3-4 days, they should avoid and isolate themselves. Those people who haven’t got it should wash their hands or use sanitiser. Children must avoid swimming because it can spread easily while swimming,” he said.

Dr (Prof) Charu Mithal Senior Consultant Ophthalmology MAX Eye Care, “In the ongoing epidemic of Conjunctivitis it is very important to know the precautions we can take for our children. Firstly, do not rub the eyes and face and avoid touching the face. Secondly wash/sanitize children’s hands frequently and lastly in case of any redness, watering or pain in eyes seek Ophthalmologists opinion.”

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

IAS officer’s father arrested for making casteist remarks against DC in Haryana

2
Punjab

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

3
Punjab

NIA arrests Vikram Brar, key aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, upon his deportation from UAE

4
Punjab

No papers to prove Avtar Singh Khanda's Indian citizenship: Centre

5
Himachal

Kullu: Malana dam gates still jammed

6
Himachal

Dagshai road caves in, was sinking since work to widen National Highway-5 started

7
Punjab

Water inflow up, BBMB generates record power

8
Entertainment

'Wasn't 'Gadar' all about Pak bashing': On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Sunny Deol slammed as he speaks of peace between India, Pakistan

9
Trending

Anju's latest video from Pakistan: Watch Fatima in ‘burka’ enjoy dinner with hubby Nasrullah’s friends

10
Nation

Maharashtra govt bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended after video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Top News

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure till September 15

Supreme Court extends ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure till September 15

The bench was hearing the Centre’s application seeking the c...

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Govt, opposition in war of words in Lok Sabha over disruption of Jaishankar's statement, House adjourned

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned til...

PM Modi tears into Opposition with ‘Corrpution Quit India’ call ahead of 2024 LS polls; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM Modi tears into Opposition with 'Corrpution Quit India' call ahead of 2024 general election; says UPA has a new name to hide past sins

PM said the opposition will be routed in the upcoming polls ...

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite

CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in district; 14 nabbed

Crackdown on illegal sand mining in Amritsar district; 14 nabbed

Double whammy for paddy cultivators in low-lying areas

Tarn Taran: Water level in Beas, Sutlej recedes, but farmers hopeless as fields still inundated

Amritsar residents demand check on rising number of stray dogs

Traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib released by Damdami Taksal

UT goes slow on EV adoption

Chandigarh goes slow on electric vehicles adoption

Sukhna Lake level at danger mark, floodgate opened

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside Chandigarh tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking in Peer Muchalla

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Delhi HC permits St Stephen's College to hold interviews for minority seat admissions

Yamuna flows below danger mark, but more rain cause for concern

Gurugram: DU student molested in auto, 1 held

NDMC meeting adjourned as BJP targets Kejri

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Flood tests Lohian villagers’ grit & determination

Two arrested for robbing toll plaza staffer of Rs 23.5L

Looking forward: Desilt riverbed before rains, allow mining

2 more Punjabi women return from Oman

Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: Jalandhar DC

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

65% land for Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway still awaited

Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge stretch poses threat amid rains

'Putt Jattan De': Singer Surinder Shinda leaves behind void, rich legacy

4 land in police net for selling hookahs, e-cigarettes to youth

Floods, debris & replanting: Jalanpur farmers bear brunt of nature’s fury

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Punjab Governor visits flood-hit villages in Shutrana, Samana

Two years on, MC, dairy farmers to resume talks

July rain breaks 13-yr record

100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged