 Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk

Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk

A shared lifestyle is an important factor in its development

Family member suffering from fatty liver disease? You may be at similar risk

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, September 10

Close relatives of people with metabolic-associated fatty liver disease have a higher risk of developing liver cancer and dying from liver-related diseases, according to a new study.

It means that family members could also benefit from the lifestyle advice that is currently only given to patients, the researchers said in the study published in The Journal of Hepatology.

People with metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MASLD, formerly known as NAFLD) have an elevated risk of developing and dying from liver cancer.

MASLD is now the main reason why the number of people developing liver cancer has risen so sharply.

However, researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden now show that close relatives and partners also have an increased risk of developing liver cancer and advanced liver disease.

“Our findings indicate that patients with MASLD should not be treated separately,” said Fahim Ebrahimi, doctor and researcher at the Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet.

“Our study also suggests that relatives with metabolic risk factors such as diabetes mellitus may benefit from early screening for MASLD,” he added.

The researchers based their study on the ESPRESSO cohort, which contains data on all liver biopsies taken in Sweden from 1965 up to the present.

They identified almost 12,000 people with biopsy-proven MASLD. After matching each person with up to five comparators from the general population they identified first-degree relatives (parents, siblings and children) and partners for both groups.

The study included nearly 250,000 first-degree relatives and 57,000 partners.

Over an average follow-up period of 17.6 years, with some individuals being followed for up to 50 years, the researchers found that first-degree relatives of MASLD patients were 80 per cent more likely to develop liver cancer than the controls.

However, as liver cancer is a relatively rare disease, the absolute increase in risk is much lower: 0.11 per cent over 20 years, according to the researchers.

The researchers also found that partners of patients with MASLD were more likely to develop severe liver disease (such as cirrhosis) and to die from liver-related causes.

“Our findings confirm that there is a clear familial risk of MASLD and that a shared lifestyle is an important factor in its development,” says Dr Ebrahimi.

#Cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

3
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

4
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

5
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

6
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

7
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

8
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

9
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela says Bollywood 'in dire need of heroes like Elvish Yadav'

10
India

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers' claims

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa

West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day

The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi that ...

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN...

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi

The couple accorded a traditional welcome at the temple

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

Punjab to probe panchayat poll faux pas

High-level inquiry to ascertain the reasons that led to an e...


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

PIMS Jalandhar mgmt fails to cough up Rs 63-crore fee, govt to file FIR

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

Sextortion gang of three busted by Patiala police

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces