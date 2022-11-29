 G20 neurologists want mandatory folic supplements for women to check spinal defects at birth : The Tribune India

G20 neurologists want mandatory folic supplements for women to check spinal defects at birth

Spina Bifida-F, a spinal birth defect, is believed to be responsible for raising health care costs in large swathes of the world including India

G20 neurologists want mandatory folic supplements for women to check spinal defects at birth

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, November 29

The Neuroscience20 or N20 Summit held along with the G20 meeting of global leaders at Bali earlier this month wants member countries to mandatorily fortify staple food like cereals or salt with folic acid to reduce prevalence and deaths from Spina Bifida-F, a spinal birth defect.

The neurologists grouping from the G20 countries was set up as part of an initiative by US President Barrack Obama nearly a decade back to give inputs to world leaders from the grouping on the cost of neurological, spine and mental disorders, as neurological diseases are believed to significantly impact the world economy due to their chronic and life-threatening nature.

While the N20 deliberated on a number of neurological issues, it also focused on prevention of Spina Bifida as it is believed to be responsible for raising health care costs in large swathes of the world including India.

“Eight countries including the UK and the US have already ordered mandatory fortification of staples with folic acid. The UK did it last year itself while the US took similar steps several decades back...We now want the remaining 12 including India, China and Indonesia to implement this WHO recommendation,” Dr Sandip Chatterjee, president of the Indian Society of Paediatric Neurosurgery, told PTI on Tuesday.

Chatterjee was part of the N20 grouping drawn from top neurologists, neuro-surgeons and neuro-psychiatrists from the G20 countries which met at Bali earlier this month.

Studies indicate that up to 80 per cent of Spina Bifida cases could be prevented if women of childbearing age are given folic acid supplements at the WHO recommended dosages.

Chatterjee, also a professor of neurosurgery and director of a city-based hospital, said he had made a presentation on the subject at the N20 Summit and pointed out that studies showed that the supplementing of folic acid “significantly reduced the number of children with this spinal condition in countries which have gone in for this simple move”.

Roughly between six to 10 out of a thousand children are born in India with a condition called Spina Bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don't form properly, requiring life-long treatment and often a series of surgeries.

“They need neurosurgery at birth, suffer from deformities of the spine. They also develop kidney problems and even have water accumulation in their brain. The spending per child with these conditions can be up to Rs 50 lakh,” pointed out Chatterjee.

Studies have found that Spina Bifida-F can be prevented in most cases if mothers had folic acid supplements before they conceived.

“The problem is folic acid level in women in this part of the world is sub-normal. Women are currently being given folic acid supplements after their pregnancy is confirmed that is after six weeks of actually becoming pregnant, by which time the child's spine is already formed,” he lamented.

“We want to raise awareness about this and get India, the current chair of the G20, to implement this life-saving move. Adding folic acid in the same way as iodine is added to salt is a low-cost way of handling a major medical challenge for the globe,” the neurosurgeon said.

Doctors now rubbish earlier fears that folic acid doses could mask anaemia caused by Vitamin B12 deficiency as uncalled for. Studies have also proven that fears that the supplement could lead to cancer are baseless. Instead, surveys show that the intervention by the US authorities to make folic acid in staple food mandatory since 1998 has been accompanied by reduced incidence of colorectal cancer.

“We would like this to be taken up next year by the remaining 12 countries while India is the chair of the G20 movement,” Chatterjee said. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Man arrested for raping minor daughter

2
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

3
Patiala

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

4
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

5
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

6
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

7
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

8
Nation

World's first intranasal Covid shot by Bharat Biotech cleared as heterologous booster

9
Punjab

Buzz Navjot Singh Sidhu may be given crucial work on release

10
Punjab

Irrigation scam: Punjab ex-minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, former chief secretary Sarvesh Kaushal summoned

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI jury head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

As social media storm breaks out, Israel envoy Naor Gilon apologises for IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid’s comments on ‘The Kashmir Files’

Gilon also pulls up Indian social media users doubting the h...

Telangana politician YS Sharmila's car towed away by cops with her in it

Police drag Andhra CM's sister's car while she sits inside protesting against KCR

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar

The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...


Cities

View All

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance Bureau questions former deputy CM OP Soni for 2 hours in disproportionate assets case

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Aaftab Poonawala's narco test likely to be held on December 5

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide killed in rivalry between 2 cousins in Jalandhar

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide killed in rivalry between cousins in Jalandhar

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Patiala police arrest 4 accused in Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Patiala police arrest 4 men for Monday's Rs 17 lakh bank robbery

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala