Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday evening that all of the new cases, three in London and one in the north-east of England, self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM)

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

London, May 17

Gay and bisexual men are being urged to be alert to unusual rashes or lesions after four new cases of the monkeypox virus were confirmed by UK health authorities, taking the total number of infections in the country to seven since the first case emerged earlier this year.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday evening that all of the new cases, three in London and one in the north-east of England, self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men (MSM).

There is no link to travel to a country where monkeypox is endemic, and exactly where and how they acquired their infections remains under “urgent investigation”, including whether they have further links to each other, it said.

“We are particularly urging men who are gay and bisexual to be aware of any unusual rashes or lesions and to contact a sexual health service without delay,” said Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser.

“This is rare and unusual. UKHSA is rapidly investigating the source of these infections because the evidence suggests that there may be transmission of the monkeypox virus in the community, spread by close contact,” she said, adding that potential close contacts of the seven known cases are being contacted to provide health information and advice.

Currently, common contacts between the cases have been identified for two of the four latest cases. Those patients needing medical care are all in specialist infectious disease units at the Royal Free Hospital, Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne and Guys’ and St. Thomas’ in London.

The UKHSA said they all have the West African clade of the virus, which is “mild” compared to the Central African clade.

“Due to the recent increase in cases and uncertainties around where some of these individuals acquired their infection, we are working closely with NHS [National Health Service] partners to identify if there may have been more cases in recent weeks, as well as international partners to understand if similar rises have been seen in other countries,” the health agency said.

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually associated with travel to West Africa. It is usually a mild self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone with monkeypox and most people recover within a few weeks.

“The virus does not spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population is low. However, the most recent cases are in gay, bisexual and other MSM communities, and as the virus spreads through close contact, we are advising these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns,” the UKHSA said.

The health authorities are urging anyone with concerns that they could be infected with monkeypox to make contact with clinics ahead of their visit, reiterating that their discussion will be treated “sensitively and confidentially”.

“Clinicians should be alert to individuals presenting with rashes without a clear alternative diagnosis and should contact specialist services for advice,” the agency said. Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body including the genitals. The rash changes and goes through different stages, and can look like chickenpox or syphilis, before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.

#monkeypox

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Comedian Bharti Singh faces SGPC ire over her comment on beard

2
Diaspora

US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months

3
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

4
Nation

Rajnath Singh launches 2 indigenously built warships

5
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

6
Chandigarh

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Congress old guard out in Jakhar's support

8
Nation

India slams Islamic nations' body for 'unwarranted' comments on delimitation exercise in J-K

9
Nation

'You don't go after big fish but harass poor farmers': SC to bank on one-time settlement scheme

10
Haryana

Five Rajasthan residents returning from Haridwar die in road accident in Haryana; 12 others injured

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found, says Muslims can offer namaz in mosque

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of 'Shivling', no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...

Gyanvapi: Survey team may seek more time to submit report

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...

CBI books Karti Chidambaram over illegal gratification

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...

Six high courts to get new chief justices

Six high courts to get new chief justices

SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order

Cities

View All

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Tourism Dept fails to promote gurdwaras situated in Golden Temple periphery

Fire at Amritsar GMC: Repairs being done, GMC preps to restore all facilities

Accused of theft, Amritsar youth ends life

Carjackers spray something in driver's eyes, flee with car in Amritsar

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: 203 beneficiaries of Amritsar get Rs 77.40L grant

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

ITBP’s canine warriors chip in to help children with special needs

Road mishaps leave 2 dead in Chandigarh

GMADA demolishes 50 illegal shops

5 youths held in drug cases by Mohali police

Nearly 1.75L slum dwellers rehabilitated in Chandigarh so far

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Coming soon: A mohalla clinic in every constituency

Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

City-based lecturer rules the pool

Seechewal: Use 1,452 cusecs water of Bist Doab for irrigation purposes

Mannie Sadhra: Meet the man behind the brand 'Kalikwest'

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

MLA inaugurates Shivpuri road construction work

BJP takes out candlelight march against Sikhs' killings in Pakistan

AYUSH Ministry holds 63rd event in city

Two fresh cases in district

Muslim community to establish Habib Girls College

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Sans salary, PRTC staff to hold protests today

Civic bodies directed to purchase larvicide

People's support essential for dengue prevention: Deputy Commissioner