Blood Donation: Gift of life, drop by drop

ONE unit (350-450 ml) of donated blood can save up to three lives. Chandigarh-based Alka Chaudhary (40) has been one such grateful recipient all her life.



Sangeeta Kumari & Ratti Ram Sharma

ONE unit (350-450 ml) of donated blood can save up to three lives. Chandigarh-based Alka Chaudhary (40) has been one such grateful recipient all her life. Diagnosed with thalassaemia major when she was just three months old, Alka receives 2 units of blood every month.

In India, where someone needs blood transfusion every 2 seconds, approximately 14.6 million units of blood are required annually. But there is always a shortage of around 1 million units as transfusions are needed for accidental trauma surgeries, major operations and for pregnancy-related complications. People with sickle-cell disease, anaemia, thalassaemia and haemophilia also need transfusions regularly.

Voluntary, unpaid-for donors remain the most trusted source to meet this huge demand, as was emphasised on the World Blood Donation Day (June 14).

One out of every three persons needs timely access to safe blood during his/her lifetime. The numbers though remain low as over 85 per cent of young Indians (18-25 years) have never donated blood.

Most people do not donate blood because of lack of awareness and misconceptions about donation. Reasons also include lack of clarity about the donation process, which typically takes about 45 minutes to an hour, and inaccessibility to blood donation sites.

There are many myths that need to be dispelled. Blood donation doesn’t cause any weakness, as the body replenishes the lost fluid within 24-48 hours. Nor is it painful, as there’s only a little sting when the needle is inserted. There are hardly any chances of catching infection, as new sterile needles are used for every donor.

No special diet is required before or after blood donation. The body can regenerate all lost elements from a normal diet. A balanced, iron-rich diet, however, is advisable for regular donors. Vegetarians can donate if they meet the required haemoglobin (Hb) levels. A well-balanced vegetarian diet can provide adequate iron.

Blood donation does not have any effect on the reproductive capacity. Blood donated at licensed blood banks and donation camps by these banks or any trusted institutions is properly stored, transported and never misused.

Blood can be separated into red and white cells, plasma and platelets and made available for more than one patient simultaneously. As blood can be stored for a limited period (35-42 days), voluntary donation remains the backbone of transfusion service.

Fighting the good fight

Rajan Rikhi (54) has been donating blood regularly for 33 years now. He was 21 when he first gave blood to a friend’s mother, saving her life. Since then, he has donated blood 223 times.

Rajan Rikhi

His humanitarian efforts have earned him a place in the India Book of Records for donating blood maximum number of times. A Tribune employee, Rikhi has been awarded by the Haryana government, Chandigarh Administration, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and many other institutions for also motivating around 500 persons for voluntary blood donation. TNS

Dos and Don’ts

Before donating blood

  • Eat a healthy diet within a four-hour window of giving blood.
  • Share medical history and/or if you are on any medication.
  • Have 1 to 2 glasses of water just before donation.
  • Sleep well for 6-7 hours.
  • Avoid drinking alcohol and smoking before giving blood. The donor should not be under influence of alcohol at the time of donation.

Post-donation

  • Rest for 15-20 minutes at the site.
  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Don’t drive for half an hour.
  • Don’t take off the band-aid placed at the entry site on the arm for 5-6 hours.
  • Avoid alcohol for 6 hours.
  • Avoid any strenuous activity or exercise for the next 24 hours.
  • If you feel dizzy, sit down and lower your head between the knees. Contact the blood centre if dizziness persists for over 20 minutes.
  • If there’s any bleeding afterwards from the point where needle has been pricked, apply firm pressure for 5-10 minutes with a finger over the band-aid. If bleeding does not stop, return to the blood centre.

Who can donate

  • Healthy adults between 18 and 65 years can donate after every 3 months (male) or 4 months (female), while those donating for the first time should be below 60.
  • Donor’s weight should be more than 45 kg and Hb over 12.5 gm/dl.

Who can’t donate

  • Anyone affected from cough and cold, and taking medicines.
  • Those who had jaundice or suspected jaundice after the age of 5, as there is a high likelihood of their being infectious for Hepatitis B or C.
  • Suffering from any chronic cardiac, renal, liver, endocrinal, and neurological or other illness.
  • Hb is less than 12.5 gm/dl.
  • Blood pressure and heart rate are not within normal range.
  • People on antibiotics, as there may be an underlying infection.

High risk donors

  • High-risk behaviour for HIV/Hepatitis B and C such as multiple sexual partners, IV drug abuse.
  • Tattoo/body piercing within a year.
  • Received blood transfusion within a year.
  • Got vaccinated recently.
  • Had any surgery within a year.

Benefits

  • Free health screening every 3-4 months.
  • Regular blood donation is linked to lower blood pressure and a lower risk for heart attacks as it reduces the viscosity of the blood, decreasing chances of formation of blood clots, heart attacks and stroke.

Dietary advice

Have a balanced diet rich in iron and protein that has plenty of green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, nuts, cereals and poultry products. Avoid coffee, tea, milk and milk products immediately after meals. These can inhibit iron absorption. Keep an hour’s gap to consume these foods. Foods rich in vitamin C taken with dietary iron sources ensure better iron absorption. Regularly eat fruits like orange, amla, kiwi, lemon, guava, strawberries and vegetables such as broccoli, green and red peppers, tomatoes, etc.

Source: National Blood transfusion council guidelines for blood donor selection, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India.

— The writers are Assistant Professor and HoD, respectively, Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh

