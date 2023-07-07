 Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

Up to two servings a day of dairy, mainly whole fat, can be included in healthy diet, says study

Global diet study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 7

Up to two servings a day of dairy, mainly whole fat, can be included in a healthy diet as it may protect against high blood pressure and metabolic disorders, according to a study using data from 80 countries.

The research, published on Friday in the European Heart Journal, found that diets emphasising fruit, vegetables, dairy (mainly whole fat), nuts, legumes and fish were linked with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and premature death in all world regions.

The addition of unprocessed red meat or whole grains had little impact on outcomes, the researchers said.

Low-fat foods have taken centre stage with the public, food industry and policymakers, with nutrition labels focused on reducing fat and saturated fat, they said.

“Our findings suggest that the priority should be increasing protective foods such as nuts (often avoided as too energy dense), fish and dairy, rather than restricting dairy (especially whole fat) to very low amounts,” said study author Andrew Mente from McMaster University, Canada.

“Our results show that up to two servings a day of dairy, mainly whole fat, can be included in a healthy diet. This is in keeping with modern nutrition science showing that dairy, particularly whole fat, may protect against high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome,” Mente said.

The study examined the relationships between a new diet score and health outcomes in a global population. A healthy diet score was created based on six foods that have each been linked with longevity.

Associations of the score with mortality, myocardial infarction, stroke and total CVD (including fatal CVD and non-fatal myocardial infarction, stroke and heart failure) were tested in the study which included 1,47,642 people from the general population in 21 countries.

During a median follow-up of 9.3 years, there were 15,707 deaths and 40,764 cardiovascular events, the researchers said.

Compared with the least healthy diet (score of 1 or less), the healthiest diet (score of 5 or more) was linked with a 30 per cent lower risk of death, 18 per cent lower likelihood of CVD, 14 per cent lower risk of myocardial infarction and 19 per cent lower risk of stroke, they said.

Associations between the healthy diet score and outcomes were confirmed in five independent studies including a total of 96,955 patients with CVD in 70 countries.

“This was by far the most diverse study of nutrition and health outcomes in the world and the only one with sufficient representation from high-, middle- and low-income countries,” Mente said.

“The associations were strongest in areas with the poorest quality diet, including South Asia, China and Africa, where calorie intake was low and dominated by refined carbohydrates,” he said.

“The study suggests that a large proportion of deaths and CVD in adults around the world may be due to undernutrition, that is, low intakes of energy and protective foods, rather than overnutrition,” said Professor Salim Yusuf, senior author and principal investigator of the study.

Dariush Mozaffarian from Tufts University, US noted that the new results, in combination with prior reports, call for a re-evaluation of unrelenting guidelines to avoid whole-fat dairy products.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann, wife first wedding anniversary today; celebrities among politicians to attend

3
Himachal

Road to Kasauli caves in after heavy showers

4
Nation

US advisory panel approves 'recapturing' 2 lakh unused green cards for family, employment categories; Indians to benefit

5
Punjab

Trafficking trail: Month on, 14 agents held, none from outside Punjab

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring dares Mann to close Kurali Toll Plaza

7
World

Freedom of expression doesn't mean free hand to terrorists: MEA to Justin Trudeau

8
Nation

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

9
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance begins probe against ex-Chief Secretary

10
Nation

No NeXt for 2019 MBBS batch: Health minister Mandaviya

Don't Miss

View All
Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat HC court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea to suspend defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Setback for Rahul Gandhi as Gujarat HC upholds defamation conviction in Modi surname case

Stay on Gandhi’s conviction would have paved the way for his...

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Matter will be taken up further: Congress on Gujarat HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 Railways employees

Balasore train accident: CBI arrests 3 railway employees

The Central probe agency had taken over the probe on June 6

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

FIR against Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore over tweet on MP urination incident

Neha has been accused of creating enmity between RSS and tri...

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Court also summons Vinod Tomar, suspended assistant secretar...


Cities

View All

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Crackdown on illegal IELTS centres

Cop held for kidnapping doc

Gurdaspur: Woman ‘tortured’, NGOs demand suspension of cops

Publishing house owner’s son escapes kidnapping attempt

Lawyer of Amritsar improvement trust booked for bribe

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

7,424 fee defaulters may lose vending licence in Chandigarh

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha Protest in Mohali: Road blockade position seemingly same, says High Court

Vacate flats in a month: Chandigarh Housing Board to two occupants

Prof not reinstated, HC tells Chandigarh Adviser to appear in person on next hearing

Chandigarh: Court junks DSP’s plea to replace him as SIT head

Excise policy case: ED attaches over Rs 52 crore worth assets of former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, wife and others

Excise policy case: ED attaches over Rs 52 crore worth assets of former Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, wife and others

Wrestlers’ sexual harassment case: Delhi court summons WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 18

Life term without remission for four Delhi blast convicts

Delhi HC allows minor wrestler to withdraw plea of sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Tis Hazari firing: Court sends two advocates to 3-day police custody

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

Old Pension Sangharsh panel questions delay in govt report

One dead, two injured in multiple vehicle collision

Jalandhar goes to the dogs as MC fails to check canine menace

Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Jalandhar’s famous Partap Bagh Park cries for maintenance

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Three of family found dead in their house in Ludhiana

Giaspura gas tragedy: Industrial effluent discharge led to death of 11 persons, says CPCB

Buddha Nullah overflows on Tajpur Road, over 100 shanties inundated

Five members of inter-state weapon supply gang nabbed

24x7 water supply project likely to begin soon: MC chief

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Lacking DEB approval, Punjabi varsity puts off ODL admissions

Jail inmates’ grouses heard, apprised of free legal aid

All-India Urdu Mushaira

Two lives snuffed out in accidents