Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

New Delhi, December 7
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) has issued a drug safety alert advising healthcare professionals and patients to monitor adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal, commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis.
The mefenamic acid painkiller is prescribed in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, dysmenorrhoea, mild to moderate pain, inflammation, fever and dental pain.
The commission, in its alert, stated that a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome.
“Healthcare professionals, patients/consumers are advised to closely monitor the possibility of the above adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with the use of the suspected drug,” according to the alert, issued on November 30.
If such reaction is encountered, the alert advised, people should report the matter to the national coordination centre of the PvPI under the commission by filing a form on the website - www.ipc.gov.in - or through android mobile app ADR PvPI and PvPI Helpline No. 1800-180-3024.
An autonomous institution of the Ministry of Health, the IPC sets standards for all drugs that are manufactured, sold and consumed in India.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian ambassador meets 8 former Navy men on death row in Qatar, two hearings on appeal held
Next hearing soon, closely following matter and extending al...
Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM; 11 ministers also sworn in
Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka attend the...
India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Flags concerns to US, Canada over Pannun’s threat to Air Ind...
FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row
Wray is expected to hold talks with senior Indian security o...
Five BJP MLAs' visit to resort sets off speculation amid suspense over Rajasthan CM pick
Former CM Vasundhara Raje, and Union ministers Gajendra Sing...