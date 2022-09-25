 Govt aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards everyday: Health Minister Mandaviya : The Tribune India

Govt aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards everyday: Health Minister Mandaviya

So far, 3.95 crore admissions amounting to Rs 45,294 crore have been done under it

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during inauguration of the 'Arogya Manthan 2022' in NEw Delhi on Sunday. Photo Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya

PTI

New Delhi, September 25

The government aims to deliver 10 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards everyday under its flagship health insurance scheme AB PM-JAY, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday while highlighting that 3.95 crore admissions amounting to Rs 45,294 crore have been done so far under it. 

Nineteen crore beneficiaries have Ayushman Bharat cards so far, he said while inaugurating the “Arogya Manthan 2022” to celebrate four years of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri–Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). “Earlier 1-1.5 lakh Ayushman cards were made daily, now 4-5 lakh are made daily, my target is to make 10 lakh cards everyday,” Mandaviya said.

He said under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, about Rs 100 crore will be spent in every district to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country.

"Stressed on making healthcare more affordable & accessible while addressing the august gathering. Also, called for taking AB PM Jan Arogya Yojana & Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission schemes to greater heights by working together in cooperation with States & private players," the minister said in a tweet.

Over 28,300 hospitals of which 46 per cent are private have been empanelled so far under the scheme. Of the total 3.8 crore hospital admission under the scheme, 46 per cent were in government-run hospitals.

Fifty-two per cent of the total admissions were male. While 27 per cent of the total patients admitted to hospitals were between 45 and 59 years old, 24 per cent were in the age group of 3-44 years.

The minister on Saturday said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has crossed the landmark of one crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day.

Since its launch in September 2021, the ABDM has achieved significant growth with over 24 crore ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), 1.50 lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), over 80,00 healthcare professionals under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 7,11, 571 ABHA app downloads and 1,10,89,509 health records linked to ABHA of individuals, Dr R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority said.

For digitisation of old health records, individuals can use the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app to scan and save their records. By linking these digital records to their ABHA, individuals will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and get quality and affordable health services irrespective of geographic distance.  

