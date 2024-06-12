Heatwaves affect people with disabilities more, Lancet study finds

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

People with disabilities are hit harder by heatwaves, compared to those without, according to a new research that found increased hospitalisations from being exposed to extreme heat.

Researchers from Pusan National University in South Korea examined how exposure to heat impacted emergency admissions during warm seasons in the country - June to September. They looked at people with four types of disabilities - physical, brain lesion disorders, vision, and hearing impairments.

The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal, found that this section of society was at twice the risk of hospitalisation compared to the general population, especially due to mental and respiratory diseases.

The researchers found a fourfold increase in emergency admissions and seven times higher medical costs in people with disabilities.

Further, among those with disabilities, people having brain lesion disorders and severe physical disabilities, along with women and those older than 65 years, were found to be more vulnerable to extreme heat.

