 High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study : The Tribune India

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Self-proclaimed ‘organic’ sanitary napkins test positive for the highest amounts of phthalates

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, November 23

High amounts of chemicals linked with heart disorders, diabetes and cancer, have been found in popular sanitary napkins sold in India, according to a study done by a Delhi-based environmental NGO.

The study by NGO, Toxics Link, found the presence of phthalates and volatile organic compounds ( VOCs) in a total of ten samples, six inorganic and four organic sanitary pads available in the market.

The findings were published in a report titled 'Menstrual Waste 2022'.

Exposure to phthalates have been linked to a variety of health concerns including endocrine disruption, impacts to the heart and reproductive systems, diabetes, some cancers, and birth defects.

Exposure to VOCs increases the risk of brain impairment, asthma, disabilities, certain cancers, and the proper functioning of the reproductive system.

Highest amounts of phthalates were found in self-proclaimed 'organic' sanitary napkins, the study found.

According to the study, all types of sanitary napkins, organic and inorganic, tested positive for the presence of phthalates.

Among phthalates, the maximum concentration was of DIDP, a type of phthalate, at 19,460 µg/kg in a self-claimed organic pad.

Concentrations of a combination of phthalates were found to be 0.0321 and 0.0224 gram in an organic and an inorganic sample, respectively, which is greater than 0.1 per cent by the weight of the product mandated under the EU regulations, said the study.

Sanitary napkin samples were checked for the presence of a total of 25 VOCs out of which, compounds such as acetone, chloroform, Benzene, toluene, and others were detected in all the samples, inorganic and organic.

The study also said it was shocking to find high levels of VOCs in all the organic samples, thus breaking the understanding that the organic pads are safer.

Menstruators, or people who menstruate, need safe menstrual products that help them in carrying out their daily activities without physical limitations. Currently, disposable sanitary pads are the most popular menstrual products worldwide, the study said.

Most menstruators use sanitary pads as a first-choice product for an estimated average of 1,800 days in their lifetime.

In recent years, among other changes, synthetic plastic materials have been added to sanitary pads as liquid absorbent to enhance functioning and improve softness.

Another addition to sanitary pads is fragrance, in order to provide the user a feeling of freshness.

Now, there is a growing concern that some of these chemicals, which are component of sanitary pads, may affect user's health.

A total of 10 samples, six inorganic and four organic sanitary pads were sent for testing and the results for VOCs and phthalates were analysed weight-wise (µg/kg), which were then converted to pad-wise concentrations. The average weight of a pad was taken to be around 10 grams.

The menstrual pads were tested for phthalates such as DIBP, DBP, DINP, DIDP and others.

Exposure to chemicals through sanitary pads is also of critical concern because of the exposure route site, i.e. vaginal area, and the long-term exposure period. As a mucous membrane, the vagina is capable of secreting and absorbing fluids at a higher rate than skin.

Emphasising that menstruators deserve access to safe menstrual products in the market and have the right to know what they are exposed to, the study made some recommendations in that regard.

First, the study recommends a thorough investigation into the presence and potential impact of VOCs and phthalates in menstrual products to the menstruators. Second, the government and standards making bodies should be framing standards for chemicals in sanitary products.

Third, it should be mandatory for producers to disclose the list of product ingredients. Fourth, responsible advertising to ensure producers provide relevant information and adequate warnings on the product.

Finally, the study recommends regulations and schemes to promote substitution or reduction in the use of these chemicals in the products. 

#cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

2
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

3
Punjab

BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal's fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest

4
Entertainment

Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water, claims research

5
Nation

‘Silence of the Constitution’ being exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs

6
Nation

Delhi Court extends Aaftab Poonawala's custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test

7
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawala has never confessed in court of law he killed Shraddha Walkar, says his lawyer

8
Business

Markets bounce back after 3 days of fall; Sensex climbs 274 points

9
Nation

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

10
Punjab

Farmers again block Patiala-Chandigarh highway over demands; traffic jam leaves commuters harassed

Don't Miss

View All
Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs
Jalandhar

Left MBBS seat after kidney failure, Tanda girl clears NEET again after 2 yrs

Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla
Himachal

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Top News

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top Army General

Indian Army ready to execute orders on taking back PoK, says top general

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...

Aaftab Poonawala’s lie detector test likely to be held today

Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today

A pre-medical session to gain preliminary information as wel...

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Following a quarrel, 25-year-old man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother in Delhi's Palam

Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Accused Keshav has been arrested


Cities

View All

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

RTI activists annoyed as Amritsar MC decides to blacklist them

Tarn Taran: Differently abled protest sacking of staff outside MLA’s residence

Amritsar's historical gates closed for tourists

2 years after hooch tragedy, illicit liquor trade still rampant in Punjab

Armed assailants hack 29-yr-old man to death

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

BJP’s Satya Pal Jain, Sanjay Tandon push for Metro in Chandigarh, MP Kirron Kher opposes

Panchkula's Sector-25 green belt turns forest, residents live in fear of wildlife

Nek Chand's sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Gangster Goldy Brar declared PO in Rs 1-crore extortion case

Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail

Day after Satyender Jain claims 28kg weight loss, new video shows Delhi minister enjoying meal in Tihar jail

Aaftab Poonawala's lie detector test likely to be held today

Following argument, 25-year-old Delhi man kills father, mother, sister and grandmother

Shraddha murder: Experts say electric cutter, saw-teeth knife used in such crimes

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes retd Lt Col of ~16.2L

Posing as nephew, fraudster dupes Jalandhar's retd Lt Col of Rs 16.2L

Forest Dept gets 88 acres vacated from encroachers

Curb illegal mining in Phillaur: BJP to DC

Mentally ill minor sexually assaulted

Choti Baradari robbery case cracked with arrest of four

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 officials in Ludhiana tender scam

Four arrested with 30 kg of ganja, vehicle seized

Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

Patiala Mayor faces flak from Oppn over dera ‘praise’

Patiala Mayor faces flak from Oppn over dera 'praise'

Patiala: Inquiry report indicts SMO

Dengue surge: New hotspots identified in Patiala district

Punjabi University, Patiala, marks 300th anniv of Waris Shah

Patiala: Five booked for gun posts