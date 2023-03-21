 How bad is vaping and should it be banned? : The Tribune India

How bad is vaping and should it be banned?

How bad is vaping and should it be banned?

Photo for representation only. — Thinkstock.



PTI

Perth, March 21

Vaping regularly makes headlines, with some campaigning to make e-cigarettes more available to help smokers quit, while others are keen to see vaping products banned, citing dangers, especially for teens.

So just how dangerous is it? We have undertaken an evidence check of vaping research. This included more than 100 sources on tobacco harm reduction, vaping prevalence and health effects, and what other countries are doing in response. Here's what we found.

How does vaping compare to smoking?

Smoking is harmful. It's the leading preventable cause of death in Australia. It causes 13% of all deaths, including from lung, mouth, throat and bladder cancer, emphysema, heart attack and stroke, to name just a few. People who smoke regularly and don't quit lose about ten years of life compared with non-smokers.

Nicotine, a mild stimulant, is the active ingredient in both cigarettes and nicotine vaping products. It's addictive but isn't the cause of cancer or the other diseases related to smoking.

Ideally, people wouldn't be addicted to nicotine, but having a safe supply without the deadly chemicals, for instance by using nicotine patches or gum, is safer than smoking. Making these other sources available is known as “harm reduction”.

Vaping is not risk-free, but several detailed reviews of the evidence plus a consensus of experts have all estimated it's at least 95% safer to vape nicotine than to smoke tobacco. The risk of cancer from vaping, for example, has been estimated at less than 1%.

These reviews looked at the known dangerous chemicals in cigarettes, and found there were very few and in very small quantities in nicotine vapes. So the argument that we won't see major health effects for a few more decades is causing more alarm than is necessary.

Is ‘everyone' vaping these days?

Some are concerned about the use of vaping products by teens, but currently available statistics show very few teens vape regularly. Depending on the study, between 9.6% and 32% of 14-17-year-olds have tried vaping at some point in their lives.

But less than 2% of 14-17-year-olds say they have used vapes in the past year. This number doubled between 2016 and 2019, but is still much lower than the rates of teen smoking (3.2%) and teen alcohol use (32%).

It's the same pattern we see with drugs other than alcohol: a proportion of people try them but only a very small proportion of those go on to use regularly or for a long time. Nearly 60% of people who try vaping only use once or twice.

Smoking rates in Australia have declined from 24% in 1991 to 11% in 2019 because we have introduced a number of very successful measures such as restricting sales and where people can smoke, putting up prices, introducing plain packaging, and improving education and access to treatment programs.

But it's getting harder to encourage the remaining smokers to quit with the methods that have worked in the past. Those still smoking tend to be older, more socially disadvantaged, or have mental health problems.

Should we ban vapes?

So we have a bit of a dilemma. Vaping is much safer than smoking, so it would be helpful for adults to have access to it as an alternative to cigarettes. That means we need to make them more available and accessible.

But ideally we don't want teens who don't already smoke to start regular vaping. This has led some to call for a “crackdown” on vaping.

But we know from a long history of drug prohibition - like alcohol prohibition in the 1920s - that banning or restricting vaping could actually do more harm than good.

Banning drugs doesn't stop people using them - more than 43% of Australians have tried an illicit drug at least once. And it has very little impact on the availability of drugs.

But prohibition does have a number of unintended consequences, including driving drugs underground and creating a black market or increasing harms as people switch to other drugs, which are often more dangerous.

The black market makes drugs more dangerous because there is no way to control quality. And it makes it easier, not harder, for teens to access them, because there are no restrictions on who can sell or buy them.

Are our current laws working?

In 2021, Australia made it illegal to possess and use nicotine vaping products without a prescription. We are the only country in the world to take this path.

The problem is even after more than a year of this law, only 8.6% of people vaping nicotine have a prescription, meaning more than 90% buy them illegally.

Anecdotal reports even suggest an increase in popularity of vaping among teens since these laws were introduced. At best, they are not helping.

It may seem counterintuitive, but the way to reduce the black market is to make quality-controlled vapes and liquids more widely available, but restricted to adults. If people could access vaping products legally they wouldn't buy them on the black market and the black market would decline.

We also know from many studies on drug education in schools that when kids get accurate, non-sensationalised information about drugs they tend to make healthier decisions. Sensationalised information can have the opposite effect and increase interest in drugs. So better education in schools and for parents and teachers is also needed, so they know how to talk to kids about vaping and what to do if they know someone is vaping.

What have other countries done?

Other countries allow vapes to be legally sold without a prescription, but impose strict quality controls and do not allow the sale of products to people under a minimum age. This is similar to our regulation of cigarettes and alcohol.

The United Kingdom has minimum standards on manufacturing, as well as restrictions on purchase age and where people can vape.

Aotearoa New Zealand introduced a unique plan to reduce smoking rates by imposing a lifetime ban on buying cigarettes. Anyone born after January 1, 2009 will never be able to buy cigarettes, so the minimum age you can legally smoke keeps increasing. At the same time, NZ increased access to vaping products under strict regulations on manufacture, purchase and use.

As of late last year, all US states require sellers to have a retail licence, and sales to people under 21 are banned. There are also restrictions on where people can vape.

A recent study modelled the impact of increasing access to nicotine vaping products in Australia. It found it's likely there would be significant public health benefits by relaxing the current restrictive policies and increasing access to nicotine vaping products for adults.

The question is not whether we should discourage teens from using vaping products or whether we should allow wider accessibility to vaping products for adults as an alternative to smoking. The answer to both those questions is yes.

The key question is how do we do both effectively without one policy jeopardising the outcomes of the other?

If we took a pragmatic harm-reduction approach, as other countries have done, we could use our very successful model of regulation of tobacco products as a template to achieve both outcomes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Punjab

Punjab Police invoke NSA against five Amritpal associates, flag a possible 'ISI angle'

3
Nation

India calls in US Charge d'Affaires after pro-Khalistani mob storms San Francisco mission

4
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

5
Punjab

21-year-old Sikh student assaulted in Canada, turban ripped off

6
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

7
Punjab

Know about criminal cases that led to crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

8
Himachal

Snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda of Shimla district; moderate to heavy rains in several other areas of Himachal

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

10
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Punjab

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

Punjab and Haryana High Court termed it as an ‘intelligence ...

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' enters Day 4

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

A cavalcade of seven security vehicles took Harjit Singh fro...

Pro-Khalistan protesters attempted to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

2 bearded men wearing a cap poured flammable material at the...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Protesting sympathisers of Amritpal Singh pitch tents at Mohali's Sohana chowk

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

No proposal by Haryana for Metro extension, says ministry

Ensure 100% sterilisation of stray dogs: CM to MCD

Delhi Budget put off, Kejriwal blames MHA

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’