 How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon

How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon

Food can affect how well your lungs function, how often you have asthma attacks and how well your puffer works

How burgers and chips for lunch can worsen your asthma that afternoon


PTI

Newcastle, July 25

Certain foods or dietary patterns are linked with better control of your asthma. Others may make it worse. Depending on what you've eaten, you can see the effects in hours.

Food can affect how well your lungs function, how often you have asthma attacks and how well your puffer works.

Here's what we know about which foods to eat more of, and which are best to eat in smaller amounts, if you have asthma.

Asthma and inflammation

About one in ten Australians (2.7 million people) have asthma. This makes it the fourth most common chronic (persisting) disease in Australia.

Asthma is an inflammatory disease. When someone is exposed to certain triggers (such as respiratory viruses, dust or exercise), the airways leading to the lungs become inflamed and narrow. This makes it difficult for them to breathe during what's commonly known as an asthma attack (or exacerbation).

Researchers are becoming increasingly aware of how someone's diet can affect their asthma symptoms, including how often they have one of these attacks.

Thumbs up for fruit and veg

The Mediterranean diet – a diet high in fruit, vegetables and oily fish – is linked with less wheezing in children, whether or not they have been diagnosed with asthma. Some, but not all, of the studies found this was regardless of the children's body-mass index (BMI) or socioeconomic status.

Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables is also important for adults with asthma. Two studies found adults who were instructed to eat a diet with few fruits and vegetables (two or fewer servings of vegetables, and one serving of fruit daily) had worse lung function and were twice as likely to have an asthma attack compared to those eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables.

Why might the Mediterranean diet, or one rich in fruit and vegetables, help?

Researchers think it's because people are eating more antioxidants and soluble fibre, both of which have anti-inflammatory action: antioxidants neutralise free radicals. These are the damaging molecules produced as a result of inflammation, which can ultimately cause more inflammation soluble fibre is fermented by gut bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids such as acetate, propionate and butyrate, which reduce inflammation.

The Mediterranean diet is also high in omega-3 fatty acids (from oily fish, such as salmon, mackerel and tuna). However a review looked at five studies that investigated omega-3 intake (through the diet or with a supplement) in adults with asthma. None of the studies showed any benefit associated with omega-3 for asthma.

Of course there is no harm in eating foods high in omega-3 – such as oily fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds and walnuts. This has numerous other benefits, such as lowering the risk of heart disease.

Thumbs down for saturated fat, sugar, red meat             

Saturated fats are found in highly processed foods such as biscuits, sausages, pastries and chocolate, and in fast foods.

Diets high in saturated fats, plus sugar and red meat, can worsen someone's asthma symptoms.

For instance, one study found a diet high in these foods increased the number of asthma attacks in adults.

Foods high in saturated fat can have an impact in as little as four hours.

One study looked at what happened when adults with asthma ate a meal high in saturated fat (consisting of two hash browns, a sausage and egg muffin, and a sausage muffin) compared with a meal with similar calories but low in saturated fat.

People who ate the meal high in saturated fat had reduced lung function within four hours. Within four hours, their puffer was also less effective.

These worsening symptoms were likely driven by an increase in inflammation. Around the four hour mark, researchers found an increase in the number of the immune cells known as neutrophils, which play a role in inflammation.

It's still OK to eat a sneaky burger or some hot chips occasionally if you have asthma. But knowing that eating too many of these foods can affect your asthma can help you make choices that might improve your quality of life.

What about dairy?

One food type you don't have to avoid, though, is dairy products.

Although many people with asthma report eating dairy worsens their asthma, evidence shows this to be untrue. In fact, one study in adults with asthma found drinking milk was linked to better lung function. (The Conversation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

IAF officer killed during robbery bid cremated at Mohali

2
Punjab

Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance

3
Nation

Anju’s Facebook friend in Pakistan says she will return to India on August 20, no plan to marry her

4
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

5
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

6
Punjab

Rs 24 lakh snatched from toll plaza cashier in Punjab’s Phillaur

7
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

8
Nation

Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

9
Science Technology

‘X’ memes flood Twitter as new logo is revealed

10
Nation

'Tired' pilot refuses to fly, 3 MPs among passengers stuck at Rajkot airport

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

East India Company, Indian Mujahideen, PFI have the word INDIA, doesn’t mean anything: PM Modi attacks Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Opposition likely to move no confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha: Sources

Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources

All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...

BJP MLA Gopal Kanda from Haryana’s Sirsa acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

Geetika Sharma, 23, died by suicide in Aug, 2012


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Zirakpur Snarl-UPS: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Chandigarh Education Dept looks to retired teachers to overcome shortage

Chandigarh: Now, pay less for water; sewerage cess slashed

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Supreme Court raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Yamuna still above danger mark, movement of trains suspended

Money laundering case: Apex court extends Satyendar’s interim bail by five weeks

Police issue 12,000 challans for traffic violations in Delhi

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study